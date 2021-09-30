Pollution board: Will start night patrols to check open waste burning

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) will start daily night patrolling from Friday to check instances of open waste burning, officials said, amid complaints from residents.

Officials said they have formulated action plans with various agencies assigned duties to ensure that pollution levels are under check this winter.

Kuldeep Singh, the regional officer of HSPCB for Gurugram (north), said, “We have decided to start night patrolling across the city from October 1 to check open burning of waste, which is one of the primary reasons for air pollution in the city. Directions are also being shared with different agencies to ensure that such activities do not take place in the city and daily action taken reports is submitted to the pollution control board.”

Earlier this year, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed the board to control fires at landfills and open fires.

Residents on Thursday took to social media to complain about persistent open waste burning in Sector 58.

Sarika Panda, a resident of Sector 58 said, “Over the past year, I have seen solid waste being burnt every day, either early in the morning or at night. I reported it to the authorities five to six times, but no strict action was taken. At any particular time, waste is being burnt in at least three locations of the area. Over the past week, waste burning has increased.”

Residents said that due to the lack of a common helpline number, it is difficult to report such incidents.

Vaishali Rana, a city-based environmentalist, said, “There is rampant open waste burning in all urban villages in the city, be it Gwal Pahari, Baliawas or Balola. We raise the issues on social media and by the time the action is taken, waste burning is completed. The authorities should at least have a common helpline number where people can report such issues immediately.”

In June, residents, under the banner of Citizens for Clean Air, wrote to the authorities about three different waste burning sites within a one-kilometre radius near South City-2, Emaar housing societies, and Golf Course Extension Road.