Post office clerk held for trying to extort ₹20 lakh from F’bad businessman
On noticing that a businessman had deposited ₹1 crore as fixed deposit at the Faridabad post office where he worked, a clerk allegedly posed as a member of Delhi’s notorious criminal gangs and sent threat letters to the businessman demanding ₹20 lakh.
However, his decision to use speed post to send his third threat letter, instead of regular post as he did for the first two letters, proved to be his undoing, Faridabad police said on Tuesday after arresting the man from his home in Palwal on Friday. He was identified as 30-year-old Shyamveer Sharma.
In his threat letters, Sharma claimed to be a member of two notorious gangs, led separately by Neeraj Bawana and Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi. Sharma had learnt about these gangsters after watching YouTube videos on them, the police said, adding that he did not know that these gangs were rivals and there was no way a man could be associated with both.
Mukesh Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “Sharma didn’t know about the longstanding rivalry between the gangs led by Bawana and Jathedi-Bishnoi. This fact revealed that the extortionist was a commoner, and not a member of these notorious gangs.”
The DCP said the businessman, Devendra Kumar Gupta, 55, runs a scrap business and is a resident of Faridabad’s Housing Board Colony Sector 22. In March this year, he visited the post office in Faridabad’s Sector 22 to open a fixed deposit of ₹1 crore, said Malhotra.
“Sharma knew of the fixed deposit and believed that the businessman had a large paying capacity. He decided to extort ₹20 lakh from him using the names of notorious gangsters,” Malhotra said.
Police said he sent two separate threat letters using regular post, and these were delivered to Gupta on March 14. “The letters threatened Gupta and his family with bodily harm and even death if he did not pay the sender ₹20 lakh, but Gupta decided not to pay and sought police’s help. We registered a case and began investigating,” said Malhotra.
Sharma then allegedly sent a third letter, using speed post, on July 29. To mislead investigators, he allegedly replaced the speed post barcode on the threat letter with that of a letter that had arrived from Delhi’s Moti Bagh. This had the police chasing futile leads in Moti Bagh, till they realised that barcode sticker had been tampered with.
“A closer analysis of the threat letter revealed that the barcode sticker of the Faridabad post office hadn’t fully come off. That led us to the Faridabad post office where we began scanning the CCTV footage for clues,” said Sethi Malik, in-charge Sector 30 crime unit.
The footage allegedly revealed Sharma changing the stickers, and he became the prime suspect. His interrogation had him admitting to the crime and he was later arrested, police said.
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
