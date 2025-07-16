Pothole-ridden roads cripple traffic in Gurugram a week after rain damage

A week after heavy rain caused portions of Major Sushil Aima Road and Sector 9, 9A master sector road to fold up due to waterlogging, commuters and residents in Gurugram continued to face traffic disruptions and damaged stretches. These key roads, recently re-carpeted, developed potholes and cracks, triggering congestion and frustration among road users. Commuters brave through the dilapidated and pot-holed ridden Sector 9, 9A road near ESIC hospital. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Both roads, maintained by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), suffered surface damage last Wednesday due to heavy rain and poor drainage, locals alleged. “Vehicles can’t move at more than 10 kmph on this road, and this has led to heavy congestion since the road got damaged. We are trying to manage the situation, but the road needs immediate repair,” said a traffic police official deployed at Sector 9 chowk, requesting anonymity.

Major Sushil Aima Road, which links Palam Vihar with Old Delhi Road and connects Old Gurugram to Dwarka Expressway via Bajghera and Bijwasan, remains a key thoroughfare. “Around half a kilometre of this road from Sector 22 market to the petrol pump is badly damaged. The drain has not been cleared in 10 years, but no corrective measures have been taken,” said Pawan Kumar, a Palam Vihar resident who owns a shop in Sector 22.

The situation is equally dire on Sector 9, 9A road, where three traffic cops have been posted to manage the heavy congestion caused by cratered surfaces, according to residents.

Residents alleged that poor drainage maintenance and rushed road work caused the damage. “Despite being re-carpeted only last month, cracks appeared soon after. The surface drains were not cleaned, leading to waterlogging and damage,” a resident said.

A senior GMDA official acknowledged the damage and said the contractor, responsible for relaying 13 roads including these two, has been directed to carry out urgent repairs. “Bitumen was laid hastily to meet deadlines, and the moist surface combined with heavy rainfall led to the failure. A penalty of ₹1 crore was imposed on the Hisar-based contractor for delays in road work,” the official said.

Directions have been issued to ensure these roads are repaired within the next week, said officials, adding that the work will be taken up on priority to restore smooth traffic movement.