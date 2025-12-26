Potholes and uneven roads plague sectors 82-85 in Gurugram

Gurugram: Roads from sector 82 to 85 are riddled with potholes and uneven patches, making the area accident-prone alleged residents on Thursday. Residents also said that with the onset of dense fog, these damaged roads become even more hazardous (Representative photo)

Residents said that the Dwarka Link Road, connecting sectors 83 to 85, has uneven patches spanning 50 to 60 metres each. The sector 82–83 dividing road, along with a 100-metre stretch near Delhi Public School in Sector 84, is also in poor condition.

Navdeep Singh, a Sector 82 resident, said that several of these stretches were not constructed properly by the civic authorities.

“These stretches are a problem for commuters and residents alike. These half-baked roads have been there for almost six to seven years since its construction,” he said. He added that these stretches are also prone to accidents.

Ajay Singh, a resident of Vatika India Next in sector 82, said, “This road faces severe traffic congestion during peak hours. It takes longer to commute. These master roads are crucial for residents as it is the only direct connection to the Dwarka Expressway.”

Residents also said that with the onset of dense fog, these damaged roads become even more hazardous. “During fog, it’s easy to miss potholes or uneven patches, which can lead to accidents. We try to drive cautiously, but the risk remains high,” Singh added.

A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said that the stretch near Delhi Public School in Sector 84 is currently underlitigation for ownership of the land.

“The bids for repairing these roads have been opened by GMDA and will be reviewed in the High Power Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC),” said the official, adding that tenders above ₹10 crore are submitted to Haryana chief minister for final approval.