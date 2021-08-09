Pregnant women vaccinated in dedicated drive, to be held on 9th of every month

As many as 1,267 pregnant women took the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday in a special vaccination drive held at 34 government health centres. Of the total beneficiaries, 22 women reported symptoms such as fever and headache after taking the first vaccine shot, according to the data available with the health department.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “At least 22 women and 11 other people among general population reported minor side effects, such as fever and headache, which is a common symptom after taking the first shot of vaccine. Our health workers will be in contact with the (pregnant) women who reported symptoms.”

As per an advisory issued by the union health department, pregnant women can get their vaccine jab at any stage of pregnancy. Officials said that in case a woman is infected with Covid-19 after taking the first shot, the second shot will be administered only after the delivery.

Officials said that as part of a statewide initiative, vaccines will be administered to pregnant women on the ninth day of every month through special drives under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan. Under the government programme, all pregnant women registered with the health department get a free anti-natal check-up on the ninth day of every month.

Officials said that the Covid-19 vaccination during the monthly check-up will help in the immunisation of women against the coronavirus infection. “At all the 34 designated government health centres, pregnant women were inoculated with Covaxin. On September 9, they will receive the second dose of Covaxin, which will complete their vaccine schedule under the Covid-19 immunisation programme,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

In July, the central government extended the vaccination drive against the Covid-19 to pregnant women while acting on the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation’s (NTAGI) recommendations. The health ministry issued guidelines for administering the Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant women, stating that after getting the vaccine injection, beneficiaries can get a mild fever, pain at the injection site or feel unwell for one to three days. It also stated that the side effects post-vaccination may include mild discomfort and soreness at the injection spot, accompanied by chills.

On Monday, over 15,363 vaccine doses were administered, including 7,258 at government facilities and 8,105 at private hospitals. About 100 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine were administered as the first dose and 40 as the second dose.

“Only if a woman tests Covid-19 positive during the pregnancy after taking the first dose will the second dose have to be given after the delivery. If the woman is not vaccinated and tests positive, the first vaccine shot has to be given after delivery in such cases too,” said Singh.