Pregnant worker among two critically injured in house collapse in Gurugram

Two workers, including a pregnant woman, were critically injured after an old building collapsed during demolition at Roshanpura in the Sadar Bazar area on Wednesday, police said. The house, estimated to be at least 80 years old, had been vacated about a fortnight ago, with demolition beginning four days prior to make way for a new structure, officers and locals added. Workers trapped under debris at Roshanpura site; locals rescued them before being rushed to hospital, police say. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Police said the collapse took place between 11.30am and 11.45am when a major portion gave way, trapping three workers on site. They added that no safety equipment had been provided to the workers by the contractor.

Prince Kashyap, a local, said nearby residents rushed after hearing a loud noise and screams. “Four local residents managed to pull out the two women one by one by removing the debris who were buried till chest,” he said. Kashyap claimed both women sustained severe injuries to their limbs, waist and face due to the falling debris. “One of the injured women was pregnant,” he added. The locals rushed the victims to the Civil Hospital in Sector-10A for treatment immediately after the incident. Police and Civil Hospital doctors confirmed that one of the injured women, who is pregnant, is 21 years old, while the other is 33. Both were initially admitted to the Civil Hospital as “unknown” patients. Efforts to ascertain their identity is underway, police added.

Rama Devi, mother of property owner Yogesh Kumar, said the family had engaged a contractor to demolish the ancestral structure. “Three workers were on the ground floor when the entire upper floor construction collapsed on them,” she said. She added the building was 80 to 90 years old and had housed generations of the family. “My brother-in-law and his family were living in it but due to the dilapidated condition, we had decided to get it demolished when the structure collapsed,” she said.

Inspector Madan Lal, station house officer of Gurugram City police station, said both injured women were later shifted to a private hospital by their families after initial treatment at the civil hospital due to the severity of their condition. “They have yet not approached police to file any complaint. We are trying to contact them,” he said. He added the property owner and contractor have been asked to appear for questioning to ascertain what safety measures were in place.