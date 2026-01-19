Protest erupts at M3M Smartworld projects over parking, amenities

Homeowners of M3M Smartworld Solitude and Smartworld Gem staged a protest on Sunday against the developer, alleging failure to provide basic amenities such as a club and swimming pool, diversion of green areas for parking, and inadequate parking facilities. Residents claim inadequate parking for 4,200 homes, construction defects within a year of possession and lack of government water supply. (HT)

The protesters said the projects were launched in 2020 as luxury floors under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana, with possession offered last year. Residents gathered at the condominium gate, raising slogans and alleging amenities promised at sale were not delivered. They claimed parking for nearly 4,200 houses was insufficient, green areas were being used for vehicles, and maintenance quality was poor despite high charges.

Prasoon Gupta, a home owner, said, “The space for parking is so less than it has become a major headache for us. The roads are narrow and even the green spaces are now used as parking.”

Residents also alleged several promised facilities were missing. “The club in the society has not been constructed. The swimming pool is missing and at the time of sale the developer had promised the roofs of our houses will be well furnished but nothing has been delivered,” said Manoj Verma, another home owner.

Manish Sharma, a resident, said visitor parking was not arranged and alleged construction defects within a year of possession. “The green areas have been changed. The society is dependent on water tankers and there is no government water supply,” he said.

Protesters said they also carried out a protest march inside the complex on Saturday, demanding delivery of promised facilities.

Responding, a spokesperson of M3M India said, “We are aware of certain facility-related concerns raised by a few residents. The matter has been taken up with the concerned teams, who are actively addressing the issues. Our representatives have engaged with the residents to understand their concerns and have assured them of timely and appropriate resolution. At M3M, resident safety and well-being remain our priority.”