Protesters in Gurugram call SC stray dog relocation order ‘inhumane’

Following the Supreme Court’s interim order dated November 7 on the relocation of stray dogs, animal welfare activists and residents held a peaceful protest at Vyapar Kendra Market in Sushant Lok-I, Sector 28, on Sunday. The demonstration was organised by the NGO Stand For Animals. Around 100 protesters gathered at Vyapar Kendra Market under NGO Stand For Animals, calling the SC order inhumane and impractical. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The apex court had directed authorities to remove stray dogs from premises such as schools, hospitals, bus stations, and railway stations, and relocate them to designated shelter homes. The bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria further instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure that cattle and other stray animals are removed from highways and expressways and shifted to shelters.

Around 100 people joined the demonstration, raising slogans such as “strays need care, not cages” and “no dog, no vote” to voice opposition to the order.

“This is just inhumane. There are no proper shelters or infrastructure to keep these stray dogs,” said Sudhir Sachdeva, founder of Stand for Animals. “They should get stray dogs vaccinated or sterilised and leave them in their territory. They don’t need to be in cages unless they are aggressive dogs,” he added.

Residents echoed similar concerns, arguing that the order undermines established animal birth control (ABC) rules. “Dogs living at school or railway premises cannot be relocated, it’s their home. The ABC rules are clear that every dog must be sterilised and vaccinated, and released back. The interim order undermined the basis of animal rights,” said Subash Sapra, a resident of Sushant Lok-I.

He further questioned the practicality of implementing the order. “The SC is directing municipal bodies and district magistrates to remove dogs from schools, hospitals, railway stations, and bus stops, and even to build walls around these areas. But how will walls be constructed at bus stops or railway stations? And how will authorities prevent the dogs from returning?”

Calling the order “problematic,” another resident, Shivam Arora, said, “It is a problematic judgement just like the one issued on August 11. We have no clarity on how new dogs will be kept out of cleared areas.”

At present, Gurugram has two shelters for stray dogs—one in Basai and another in Begumpur Khatola. However, officials said both are non-operational. While the Begumpur Khatola shelter has been renovated and is ready for handover, the Basai facility requires further renovation.

Meanwhile, Vedanta, a private firm, has signed an agreement with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to carry out large-scale sterilisation and vaccination drives. MCG joint commissioner Dr. Preetpal Singh said Vedanta is expected to take charge within three months.

“MCG is actively looking for land to build another shelter for stray dogs,” Singh said, adding that the corporation has no interim solution at the moment. “We will try to bring Vedanta on board as soon as possible, and the two new agencies for the programme will be finalised shortly,” he said.