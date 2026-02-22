Pvt varsity student rams two-wheeler, kills rider in F’bad

A 35-year-old man was killed on Friday after his two-wheeler was allegedly rammed by a speeding car driven by a 20-year-old student near a private university campus on Surajkund Road, police said on Saturday, adding that they were yet to make an arrest. Police identified the deceased as Tarun Pratap Singh. (HT)

Police identified the deceased as Tarun Pratap Singh, who lived in Faridabad’s Sanjay Colony and worked as relationship manager at a private bank in Green Field colony.

According to police, the incident took place between 1.30pm and 2pm when Singh was on his way to the bank after a client meeting in Surajkund.

Officials privy to the incident said Singh’s scooter was hit by a Maruti Ignis, driven by 20-year-old Rijul Satija. The car had five occupants including Satija — three girls and two boys — all students of a private university, police said.

While police said no liquor or prohibited items were recovered from the car, Singh’s father has alleged that the car occupants were intoxicated.

Yashpal Sharma, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said Satija reportedly lost control of the car, hit Singh, and then the car toppled over. “Singh was critically injured and the students dropped him off at a nearby private hospital. He was declared dead on arrival,” Yadav said.

He added that Satija and his friends were also injured in the accident but fled soon after dropping Singh off at the hospital.

“Police reached the spot and seized the mangled car and the damaged scooter. Singh’s family members were also alerted,” Yadav said, adding that raids were carried out at Satija’s residence in Faridabad but he was currently on the run.

“We will arrest Satija soon. No liquor or any prohibited items have been recovered from the car yet. The students were returning from a restaurant when the crash took place,” Yadav said. He added that due to the lack of nearby CCTV cameras or witnesses, it remains unclear how the accident actually occurred.

Meanwhile, the deceased person’s father, Raja Singh Chauhan, 58, alleged that the car occupants, including Satija, were intoxicated. “I urge the police to arrest Satija as soon as possible so that he can be effectively subjected to drug and alcohol tests,” he said.

On the father’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Satija under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Surajkund police station on Friday night.

The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Saturday. Police said Singh is survived by his wife and two children aged under 10 years.