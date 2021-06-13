Rains bring respite from heat to Gurugram

The city received some respite from the heat on Sunday following a light spell of rain on Saturday night and scattered spells on Sunday. The maximum temperature in Gurugram was 33.9 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 23.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

The light rain on Sunday was recorded as trace (006.4mm). Trace is an amount of rainfall that is greater than zero but too little to be measured. The humidity level on Sunday was at 69%.

According to the weekly forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is likely till Wednesday, after which the city is likely to see clearer skies.

“Though rain predictions are till the middle of the week, temperatures are likely to remain less than 35 degrees Celsius till the end of the week. The maximum temperature in Gurugram is expected to be around 30-32 degrees Celsius over the next few days. The minimum temperature can drop till 21 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

Officials from the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre said that the National Capital Region (NCR) is likely to witness pre-monsoon showers over the next few days as conditions are favourable for light to moderate rain due to the presence of moisture-laden easterly winds.

The Meteorological Centre Chandigarh issued an alert for rain in Gurugram district till June 17. An official said that rain could cause waterlogging at several locations in the city, especially in low-lying regions. No waterlogging was reported from the city on Sunday.

On Sunday, Gurugram’s air quality improved to the satisfactory zone, with an air quality index (AQI) of 82, from moderate AQI 142 recorded on Saturday. The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi on Sunday predicted that the air quality in Delhi-NCR will improve from moderate to satisfactory category over the next five days.