Rajasthan gangster, 2 aides held after shootout in Gurugram

Three suspects, including a wanted criminal from Rajasthan, were held after an encounter with a crime branch team near Wazirabad village in Sector 95 late Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Two of the arrested individuals. (HT Photo)

Investigators said that two of the suspects, identified as, Mangat Singh, 20, and Prince, 19, both of whom are originally from Alwar, had surrendered after being chased down and were later arrested.

However, the third suspect, identified as Shravan alias Sonu, 25, had opened fire on the cops and was shot in one of the legs in the retaliatory fire only after which he could be caught.

Shravan, originally from Takia ki Dhani in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district, has 25 criminal cases registered against him, including attempted murder, extortion and vehicle loot at various police stations in Rajasthan. He had been evading arrest for last few months.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that the Sector 17 crime branch team had received input about suspicious movement of armed elements on a motorcycle planning for loot.

“Cops intercepted the suspects in Wazirpur between 10.30pm and 11pm on Monday after which Shravan opened fire in an attempt to flee,” he said.

Kumar said the team fired warning shots and directed him to surrender but he didn’t budge.

“The suspect opened three rounds of fire targeting the raiding team following which cops retaliated and fired two rounds, resulting in a bullet injury in the suspect’s leg after which he fell and was overpowered. He was rushed to the Sector-10A civil hospital and is currently being treated,” he said.

Police said an FIR was registered against the trio for attempt to murder and for possessing illegal firearms. Mangat and Prince are currently in custody and Shravan will be arrested only after declared medically fit.

Officers said the crime branch is interrogating the two of Shravan’s arrested associates to ascertain the location of their other gang members. Police recovered a motorcycle, five empty and one live cartridge, a country-made pistol, a stick and motorcycle used by the trio during their arrest.