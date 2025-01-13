Rao Narbir Singh launches night shelters in Gurugram

Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday inaugurated a night shelter on Darbaripur Road in Badshahpur, which has been constructed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh inaugurates a night shelter in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT Photo)

At present, there are 12 night shelters in Gurugram district with seven managed by MCG, two by the Pataudi Municipal Corporation, and one each by Manesar, Sohna, and Farrukhnagar municipal corporations. Only three of the 12 are permanent shelters.

In the inaugural ceremony Singh said, “It is our moral duty to guide any economically disadvantaged individual, unwell person, or labourer sleeping in the open to a safe shelter.”

He instructed the district administration to establish additional temporary shelters at crowded locations. He said that no one should be compelled to sleep in the open or endure harsh winter conditions. He said that adequate measures such as night shelters and blanket distribution have been implemented to protect people from the biting cold.

He praised the government and charitable organisations for their efforts in setting up and running these shelters. Acknowledging the ongoing cold spell, the minister advised residents and officials to encourage preventative and cautionary steps to maintain health and well-being during adverse weather conditions.

Night shelters in Gurugram are operational at Railway Station Road, Kadipur, Bhim Nagar, Sohna Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and Community Center Kanhai.