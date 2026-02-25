Regional flavours steal show at Saras Aajeevika Mela food court

The food court at the ongoing Saras Aajeevika Mela has emerged as one of the main highlights this year, drawing steady crowds with a wide range of regional dishes prepared by self-help group (SHG) members and Lakhpati Didis, organisers said. ‘Roller Kulfi’ being offered at the Uttarakhand pavilion. (HT)

The fourth edition of the mela, which started on February 10 and will continue till Thursday (February 26), features around 450 stalls from across the country, including 50 in the food court. Visitors can sample regional dishes such as Sikkim’s momos, Bihar’s litti chicken, Himachal Pradesh’s siddu, Maharashtra’s vada pav and dabeli, and Uttarakhand’s fresh fruit juices.

Swati Sharma, joint secretary in ministry of rural development, said, “A demo and experiential pavilion has been set up where visitors can see how SHG members prepare products in their villages.”

Kamlesh Jha, one of the organisers, shared that the quality and variety of the dishes make the food court one of the highlights of mela. “The food is authentic and the quality is not compromised at all. With over 500 dishes, visitors have plethora of options.”

More than 221 SHG members and “Lakhpati Didis” are preparing food at the venue, with cooking starting at 8 AM and continuing till 6pm. The mela opens at 10am with free entry, while food items are sold at the stalls. The food court has been divided into separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian sections, organisers added.

Kajal, from Uttarakhand, said visitors have responded well to the offerings. “We have received immense love for the fruit ice cream we are selling. Visitors have really appreciated it. We use organic fruits for the ice cream, which makes it both healthy and delicious,” she said.

Rupa Devi, an SHG member from Jharkhand, said the food court has seen strong sales. “Sales have been very good, and on weekends. Their appreciation for our food motivates us a lot. We start preparing the dishes from 8am, and every single plate served is fresh,” she said.

Organisers said the food court continued to draw steady crowds even on weekdays and that seating capacity had been increased to accommodate visitors. Rekha Sharma, a visitor, said, “The food is really good, and the taste feels true to each state. We learned about the mela a little late, but the variety and quality here are incredible. Unlike many other fairs, this one offers dishes from across different states, giving visitors a real taste of India.”

The fair has brought together 900 Lakhpati Didis from several states and union territories selling handlooms, handicrafts, organic and ayurvedic products and handmade toys. Facilities such as childcare services, resting areas, and daily cultural programmes from 5 pm to 9 pm have also been arranged. Officials said accommodation has been provided for participants coming from across the state.