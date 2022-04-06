Reopening of schools brings back traffic jams in residential areas
A day after schools reopened across the city, traffic congestion was back on the internal roads and residential areas close to educational institutions with residents calling for better traffic management and more personnel to decongest the areas and ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement.
With schools reopening after two years, internal roads suddenly witnessed traffic congestion at many places causing inconvenience to road users. Residents said it is becoming difficult for them to commute on these stretches.
Police said many of the well-known schools are located near arterial roads. Areas such as sectors 10, 14, 56, 57, South City-1, Sushant Lok, DLF Phase 2, DLF Phase 4, Sector 14 and Golf Course Extension Road reported heavy congestion in the morning and afternoon, when parents and school buses either dropped or picked up the school students.
A resident of Sector 14 said the roads in the sector are jampacked in the morning and afternoon. “The area is already congested and the reopening of school and playschools in the sector is adding to chaos. People who have to leave for office make plans to leave early from home to avoid getting stuck in the traffic jam. The traffic usually builds up around schools... It gets worse during dispersal, when it takes more than 15 minutes to cross a 50m stretch,” he said.
Hundreds of cars are parked outside many schools in different areas blocking the road. Police said vehicle movement slows down, leading to massive traffic congestion in residential areas connecting to arterial roads. On Tuesday, adequate personnel were deployed to ensure no vehicles were parked on the main road.
“The reopening of schools has brought back traffic congestion. From Wednesday, the traffic policemen will start their duties an hour earlier and will be deployed at all the traffic junctions near the schools. They will monitor traffic according to the school timings,” said Ravinder Singh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).
Police said since the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020 across the country, traffic policemen were deployed at major traffic points at 8am. With schools reopening, now they have to report to duty at 7am.
Anoop Singh, a resident of Block K of South City-1, said it takes more than 30 minutes to cross the main stretch due to the school buses standing in queue. “The school authorities should deploy their private marshals to monitor traffic and their buses should occupy only one side of the road instead of the entire road. The schools who do not have enough parking space outside or inside their premises should not be allowed to start classes for all children from Class 1 to 12,” he said.
Many residents said with the reopening of schools, the food and ice cream carts have also started parking outside the schools, compounding the traffic problem.
“Many cabs, vans, autorickshaws, two-wheelers and other vehicles, which ply children to the schools, are usually parked on the road outside the schools. Due to this,vehicles get less space to move and people get stuck in traffic jams,” said Tomar.
Police said with complaints pouring in about haphazard vehicle parking and heavy traffic congestion on the roads near the schools on Monday and Tuesday, they will write to the school authorities to make arrangements for proper parking facilities if the issue persists the whole week. “Most of the schools in the residential areas have more than 50 buses, which often block the road. Parents coming to drop or pick up their wards in their personal vehicles compound the traffic problem,” said a senior police officer.
Joginder Singh, former president of Sushant Lok-3 resident welfare association, said schools will have to designate parking space and police will have to take action against parents, who park their vehicles on the wrong side or in the middle of the road. “It becomes difficult for residents to commute on the stretches due to the vehicles blocking the road,” he said.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
