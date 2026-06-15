Residents allege illegal C&D waste dumping along Dwarka Expressway

Residents along the Dwarka Expressway have raised concerns over the alleged unchecked dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste on vacant land parcels and near green belts in sectors 102, 102A and 103, claiming that the practice violates environmental norms and solid waste management rules. A dumper unloads C&D waste in a vacant belt in Sector 102 in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT)

Residents said fresh dumping activities began around two to three weeks ago and are taking place close to residential complexes, exposing people to dust, debris and potential health hazards. They alleged that illegal disposal of C&D waste has become a recurring problem in the area despite repeated complaints to authorities.

Sunil Sareen, co-convenor of citizen-led group Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Authority (DXPGDA) and resident of sector 102, said the open land was repeatedly being used as an illegal disposal site. “Whenever we lodge a complaint, the dumping temporarily stops. However, within a few days, C&D waste starts accumulating at the site again,” he said.

Residents alleged that the issue extends beyond isolated incidents and reflects a broader pattern of non-compliance with waste management regulations.

“It is a systematic pattern of using open land as an unregulated, low-cost disposal site which is in clear violation of established waste management and environmental norms. The scale and persistence of such activity across multiple sectors suggests this is not isolated negligence but a deliberate bypass of regulatory requirements,” said Monika Ailawadi, resident of BPTP Armstoria, Sector 102.

“The civic body needs to identify those responsible for such large-scale violations and impose strict penalties. The city already has enough mounds of C&D waste, and we do not need another one,” said Gursimran Singh Arora, another resident of Dwarka Expressway.

Under the solid waste management rules, dumping waste outside designated sites is a violation that can attract fines and action under municipal bye-laws. It is illegal to dump C&D waste on open land, roadsides, drains, water bodies or vacant plots.

Earlier this month, HT reported that Gurugram generates nearly 1,500 tonnes of C&D waste daily. However, the city has only one processing facility at Basai with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day, leaving a shortfall of at least 300 tonnes daily.

Responding to the complaints, an official from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said a team would visit the site for inspection. “We will ensure that the dumping is stopped and the debris is cleared. Strict action will be taken against the violators,” the official said, asking not to be named.