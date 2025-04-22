Residents fume as sewage woes persist in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok Ph-3

A prolonged sewerage blockage in Sushant Lok Phase 3, Sector 57, has sparked growing frustration and health concerns among residents, with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) facing criticism for delayed action despite formal complaints. Overflowing sewerage in Block B of Sushant Lok Ph-3. (HT Photo)

Residents say a complaint filed on April 6 through the MCG-GMDA complaint handling system has yielded no results so far. The sewage water, blocked and stagnating outside homes in Block B, which houses 110 residents, is reportedly producing a strong stench and increasing the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses, especially as the breeding season sets in, according to locals.

“We were under the impression that this colony would offer high-quality, hygienic living. But our hopes have been shattered,” said Goldy Malhotra, a resident of Block B. “The stagnant, stinking water makes it nearly impossible to step outside. We have been facing this for two years, and despite repeated complaints—including the latest one on April 6—no real action has been taken,” he added.

According to residents, the issue has not only disrupted daily life but also exposed broader civic failures. Vacant plots have turned into dumping grounds for construction debris, worsening sanitation woes. “The roads are in poor condition, strewn with garbage and rotting leaves, and encroached upon by tea vendors and others. The water supply is erratic, and power cuts are frequent. Is this the so-called smart city of Haryana?” questioned Arun Raj Malhotra, another resident.

While Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg acknowledged the complaint and said that action was underway, residents claimed otherwise. “We have allocated staff to address the sewerage issue in Sushant Lok-3 and ensure that remedial measures are carried out swiftly. The matter is being monitored and will be resolved on priority,” Garg added.

However, locals maintain that no official has visited the site despite the complaint being assigned to two MCG officials. The delay, they argue, is indicative of a larger pattern of civic neglect. “Where can one go to address these genuine problems when there is no help from the government departments?” said Roshan Sethi, another resident.

“With monsoon season approaching, residents are demanding both immediate redressal and a long-term sanitation strategy in line with the city’s urban development goals,” said Rakesh Sapru, a resident.