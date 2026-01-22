Residents in Dwarka E-way belt seek buses, metro links amid rising cab fares

Residents living along the Dwarka Expressway have written to the chief ministers of Haryana and Delhi, seeking better connectivity via public transport connecting metro station and airports. Commuters say peak-hour travel has become unpredictable, forcing early bookings and higher spending to reach Delhi metro stations. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

In their letter dated January 14, seen by HT,they highlighted the issue of rising cab, taxi fares due to the Bijwasan toll plaza and the absence of city buses along the Dwarka Expressway and nearby routes. They have also submitted another document of suggestions to Haryana Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) started toll collection at the Bijwasan plaza from November 9 last year. They notified that the toll charges for car users will be ₹220 for a one-way trip through the toll plaza. They also shared that the fee for a return journey will cost around ₹330. According to residents, the new charges result in the increase of the cab fares crossing the plaza.

“We have to pay over ₹600 to reach the nearest metro station at Dwarka Sector 21, Delhi, whereas earlier the fare was around ₹300–350,” said Sunil Sareen, deputy convenor of the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA).

“Reliable public transport is essential for sustainable growth, reduced congestion, and safer commuting. We urge the authorities to act without delay,” he added.

“There are bus stops and proper roads, but no buses run on them. How can anyone be expected to pay such high fares regularly?” said Gaurav Prakash, a resident of Sector 109. He also said that the absence of local auto-rickshaws forces residents to rely heavily on app-based cabs and taxis for daily commuting. “During peak hours, either the prices go very high or it takes a long time to get a cab. If I have to leave by 8 am, I have to start looking for cabs from 7 am,” he added.

In the letter, residents have demanded introduction of regular, time-bound bus services between Dwarka metros stations and Gurugram sectors along the Dwarka Expressway, integration of ticketing and scheduling existing metro and city bus networks. “Introducing buses between metro stations and our areas will be a huge relief for the residents of Dwarka Expressway,” shared Brij Kishore, resident of sector 103.

Currently, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) operates around 150 buses across 23 routes, including services extending to Faridabad.

Vishvajit Chaudhary, CEO of GMCBL, said the corporation has taken note of the requests from Dwarka Expressway residents. “It may take up to two months to receive 200 additional e-buses for Gurugram. We have already planned new routes, including one connecting Dwarka Expressway to the Sector 21 metro station. While there is no immediate solution, we expect the situation to improve before the end of the financial year,” he added.