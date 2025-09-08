Residents living along Dwarka expressway seek waiver from toll

Residents of ward number 5 and several colonies adjacent Dwarka expressway held a panchayat on Sunday, demanding exemption from the toll set to be levied at the soon-to-be-operational Bajghera toll plaza. Locals argued that frequent users living near the expressway should not be burdened with toll fees. Residents protest at the new toll plaza demanding relief from toll tax, in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

They decided to form a toll samiti to fight against imposition of fees.

A large number of people gathered at the Bajghera toll plaza site to voice their concerns. They demanded a toll exemption for colonies and villages in the surrounding areas, including Bajghera, Bijwasan, Bharthal, Dhulsiras, Bamnauli, Pochanpur, Bagdola, Sarai Alawardi, Chauma, Babupur, Jahajgarh, Dharampur, Brahmapuri, Daulatabad, Dhanwapur, Kherki Majra, Dhankot, and New Palam Vihar.

Former Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) councillor Rishiraj Rana said that land had been acquired from local farmers for expressway’s construction, and it is only fair that residents be exempted from the toll. “People living in the vicinity of Dwarka expressway use this road frequently and should not have to pay toll tax,” said Rana.

Echoing the same sentiment, Rakesh Rana, president of Sai Kunj Rwa announced formation of a toll samiti (committee) during the panchayat. The committee will submit a memorandum to Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and local MPs of Delhi and Haryana, urging a toll waiver for local residents.

.