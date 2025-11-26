Residents raise alarm over STP leakage in Gurugram’s Sector 37C

Residents of Imperia Esfera in Sector 37C have raised concerns over a leakage in the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of their society near the entrance gate. The STP, which should have been properly covered, is lying open, and the leakage is emitting a strong foul odor. Residents alleged the stench is causing significant discomfort and posing potential health hazards. The open STP. (X/RWA of Imperia Esfera)

“Our society was developed in three phases in 2018. During phase 1, the builder had said the STP near the entrance was temporary and would be shifted to the basement in phase 2. However, nothing has been done so far. The current STP location isn’t even approved, and despite our requests, the builder has not provided any documentation,” said Rinky Singh, RWA president of Imperia Esfera.

“Other assets, including the lifts and DG sets, also failed in the audit. We clearly stated that we will not take over these facilities until the builder ensures they are properly repaired,” she said.

Residents said the builder has yet to hand over the society to the RWA. In July this year, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) directed that the handover of common areas should be completed. “Before the handover, we had all assets audited by a professional auditing company to ensure they were in proper working condition. However, the audit revealed that many assets were not up to standard,” said Rinky Singh, adding that the report also found that the STP is beyond repair and requires urgent replacement.

“We have called workers to inspect and repair the STP, but all the welders refused, saying that using their equipment could cause the plant to burst,” said Shiv Shankar Maurya, RWA vice president. “The situation is so bad that every time we pass by, we have to cover our mouths and noses. Residents in the first tower, located close to the STP, are extremely frustrated. It’s not only a health hazard but also an eyesore, visible clearly from the balconies. Since eight years, there has not been a single repair of the STP,” he added.

Residents even shared that they are receiving complaints about the leakage from the nearby societies. “The condition is pathetic, and we raised our concerns with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Tuesday. They shared that they will speak with the builder,” shared Singh.

Harsh Pushkarna, vice president of Pragati Associates, the agency appointed by Imperia Structure Limited for Imperia Esfera, said, “The society was handed over to the RWA in June this year. Since then, the STP has been the RWA’s responsibility. They could have had it properly covered by now.” When asked why the STP was left uncovered in the first place, he said, “I don’t have the technical expertise to explain why it was left that way.”

Divyanshu (single name), sub-divisional officer at HSPCB-South, did not respond to calls or messages from HT for a response, by the time of going to print.