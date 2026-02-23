Residents, villagers protest planned C&D waste yards near Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram: About 500 residents from high-rise societies along the Dwarka Expressway, along with villagers from Daulatabad and Babupur, protested against the proposed Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste dumping yards in Sectors 103 and 106 on Sunday. Protesters said the proposed C&D collection site in Sector 103 is barely 50 metres from a play school and abuts high-density residential societies and Daulatabad village. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The protesters also warned authorities of legal action and an intensified agitation if the plan was not withdrawn within a week.

Organised by the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXPGDA), the protest flagged serious concerns over public health, air quality and liveability in what residents call as Gurugram’s fastest-growing residential corridor.

Protesters said the proposed C&D collection site in Sector 103 is barely 50 metres from a play school and abuts high-density residential societies and Daulatabad village.

“This is a highly densely populated area, and such a facility will create a massive nuisance. If established, it will become the single largest source of air pollution in this region. Infrastructure planning must prioritise children’s health and long-term urban sustainability,” said Sunny Daultabad, convener of DXPGDA.

DXPGDA deputy convener Prakar Sahay said the proposal diluted the development vision promised for the corridor. “Residents were assured a ‘Singapore-style Lake City’ along the Dwarka Expressway. Instead, dump yards are being planned. We need parks, sports facilities and green belts — not waste mountains,” he said.

Residents from premium housing societies said the move is alarming. Yash (single name), an advocate and resident of Godrej Meridien, said families invested their life savings in the area. “We chose this location for peaceful living. Placing a hazardous dump yard at our doorstep puts elderly residents and young children at direct health risk,” he said.

The protest also drew RWA presidents and village leaders from sectors 99 to 115, reflecting broad-based opposition cutting across villages and urban communities.

Dhananjay Jha, president of Suncity Avenue (Sector 102), and Sunil Sareen, vice-president of Imperial Garden (Sector 102), said residents were united in rejecting any waste facility within residential zones.

Responding to the concerns, Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh acknowledged the complexity of the issue. “No one wants dumping yards close to their area. But the city has thousands of societies and residential pockets—where will the civic agency set it up?” he said. “We cannot dump waste in another city to process it. This is a challenge, and we will discuss the issue with civic agencies to arrive at a practical solution.”

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) joint commissioner Naresh Kumar said consultations would be held before a final decision. “Residents’ opposition often makes solutions difficult. But we will hold a meeting and take a decision after reviewing all aspects,” he said.

At the conclusion of the protest, DXPGDA announced a 20-member delegation—10 representatives from villages and 10 from residential societies—to meet the Gurugram mayor, local MLA, MP and the chief minister.

Giving the authorities a week to review the proposal and relocate the facility to a non-residential site, the delegation said, failing this the association would approach the National Green Tribunal and escalate the protest.

.