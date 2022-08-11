Revenue department clerk booked for corruption
Gurugram: Police have booked a revenue department clerk working in Badshahpur tehsil under sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly accepting money for registering an illegal property deed. The action was taken after a video went viral in 2021 where the accused official was seen accepting money.
A subsequent enquiry ordered by the deputy commissioner, Gururgam, based on a complaint lodged by a city-based RTI activist, found illegalities committed by the said official, and recommended action based on the finding. Police said a case was registered against the accused official at Badshahpur police station.
Ramesh Yadav, the complainant, said that he received videos showing the accused accepting money in October 2021. “I submitted a complaint to the office of deputy commissioner seeking enquiry and action for these violations. An enquiry was carried out by the sub-divisional magistrate and submitted to the deputy commissioner in January 2022, following which the matter remained pending,” he said.
Yadav said that he made regular visits to the DC office since then and asked officials to take action after which a letter was written by the district administration to file an FIR in this matter. “This letter also did not reach the police and I filed a complaint with Shivaji Nagar police station regarding the missing letter. Finally, the issue was brought to the notice of senior district administration officials and a case was registered against the accused clerk,” he said.
The issue of illegal registries has been a major concern across the state and in the city. The Haryana government ordered an enquiry into this matter in March this year. A number of revenue officials have faced penal action for carrying out illegal registries.
UP constable who cried over poor food quality, makes an appeal to CM Yogi
Manoj Kumar, the constable from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, whose ordeal about poor quality of food being served at mess was being shared by widely, later spoke about how efforts were now being made to declare Kumar mentally unstable by taking him to a hospital in Agra. Firozabad superintendent of police (rural) Akhilesh Narain denied claims that Kumar was taken to Agra.
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
