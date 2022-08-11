Revenue department clerk booked for corruption

Gurugram: Police have booked a revenue department clerk working in Badshahpur tehsil under sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly accepting money for registering an illegal property deed. The action was taken after a video went viral in 2021 where the accused official was seen accepting money.

A subsequent enquiry ordered by the deputy commissioner, Gururgam, based on a complaint lodged by a city-based RTI activist, found illegalities committed by the said official, and recommended action based on the finding. Police said a case was registered against the accused official at Badshahpur police station.

Ramesh Yadav, the complainant, said that he received videos showing the accused accepting money in October 2021. “I submitted a complaint to the office of deputy commissioner seeking enquiry and action for these violations. An enquiry was carried out by the sub-divisional magistrate and submitted to the deputy commissioner in January 2022, following which the matter remained pending,” he said.

Yadav said that he made regular visits to the DC office since then and asked officials to take action after which a letter was written by the district administration to file an FIR in this matter. “This letter also did not reach the police and I filed a complaint with Shivaji Nagar police station regarding the missing letter. Finally, the issue was brought to the notice of senior district administration officials and a case was registered against the accused clerk,” he said.

The issue of illegal registries has been a major concern across the state and in the city. The Haryana government ordered an enquiry into this matter in March this year. A number of revenue officials have faced penal action for carrying out illegal registries.