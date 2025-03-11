Road rage: 2 techies beat autorickshaw driver to death in DLF Phase 3

Two men were arrested for beating an autorickshaw driver to death after an argument in DLF Phase 3 on Saturday, police said on Monday. The incident occurred at 1am when the accused, both IT professionals, were going home on foot and found their way blocked by the victim’s autorickshaw, and the victim, who was drunk, refused to move his vehicle and verbally insulted the accused, police said. The victim was identified as Sonu Kumar, 21. The accused, Jaideep Kumar, 30, Manishankhar Shukla, 28. (Representational image)

Police said Kumar and Shukla previously worked for the same IT firm though in different cities, Bengaluru and Lucknow, and had gotten to know each other through work. Kumar left the job in 2022 and arrived in Gurugram to run a cloud kitchen restaurant. Shukla, who was job hunting, came to Gurugram a fortnight ago and was staying with Kumar in DLF Phase 3’s U Block.

“At 1am on Saturday, Kumar and Shukla found the autorickshaw blocking the narrow approach road and asked driver to move it. The driver was drunk, and he insulted the two,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police.

“An argument broke out and both accused assaulted the driver. The driver fell on the unpaved road and suffered an injury on the back of his head from a stone,” he added.

The accused fled the scene, but locals who witnessed the incident informed the driver’s family members after which they rushed him to the Sector 10 civil hospital for treatment.

Looking at his critical condition, doctors referred him to a higher centre following which he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died during treatment on Sunday night. Police said that they tracked down and arrested the accused from DLF Phase 3.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s cousin, a first information report was registered for voluntarily causing hurt at DLF Phase 3 police station on Saturday. Murder charges were added to the FIR after the victim died.