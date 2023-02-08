Road rage: Man dies after collapsing during scuffle, one arrested

A 55-year-old man died after collapsing suddenly during a scuffle that broke out in a road rage incident at Trunk Market in Sadar Bazaar on Monday night, police said Tuesday. The auto driver, with whom the man got into a scuffle, has been arrested, said police.

Police said the deceased, Moolchand Verma, was returning home to Subhash Nagar in Sector 12 on his scooter when auto-rickshaw driver Arvind Kumar (30) attempted to rashly overtake him on the narrow internal road of the market.

Police said Verma stopped Kumar and scolded him by banging on the windshield and then moved ahead.

This angered Kumar, who came out of his vehicle and ran towards Verma to stop him. Onlookers told police that Kumar got hold of Verma and dragged him back to the auto-rickshaw and both got into a scuffle. Investigators said a shop owner intervened and tried to shield Verma from Kumar who was extremely aggressive.

However, Kumar rained a couple of punches on Verma after which the latter suddenly collapsed. Police said Verma was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead. Investigators said that the incident was captured by CCTV cameras too.

Rajinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (City), they are waiting for the post-mortem report to know the exact cause of death. “Verma suddenly collapsed during the scuffle,” he said.

Inspector Ved Pal, station house officer of the Gurugram City police station, said they are interrogating Kumar to know what had transpired. “Prima facie, there are no external injuries visible on Verma’s body,” he said.

On a complaint given by Verma’s son Yogesh, an FIR was registered under sections 34 (common intention) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Gurugram City police station. He alleged that at least three persons assaulted his father after an altercation on the road, police said.