Robbery at F’bad jewellery store, valuables worth 30L stolen

At least six unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly robbing a jewellery showroom in the Sector 7 HUDA market, Faridabad, on Tuesday morning. The suspects held the shop owner and employees hostage at gunpoint before fleeing with gold, silver, and gemstones worth over ₹30 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 10.30am, shortly after Varun Jain, 36, opened the shop with his four employees. According to police, the suspects snatched the victims’ mobile phones before fleeing to delay any alert to authorities.

“Two of the suspects were armed with pistols, and two others carried knives. They were dressed in identical black t-shirts and trousers, with their faces covered. Two suspects stayed on motorcycles with engines running, while the others entered the shop, looted valuables, and fled within three minutes,” said Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad police public relations officer.

Jain and his employees raised an alarm after the suspects left, prompting neighbouring shopkeepers to rush to the scene. Yadav added, “Sniffer dogs and fingerprint experts were deployed. CCTV footage from the shop and nearby locations is being analysed to identify the suspects and trace their route.”

Jain’s elder brother, Tarun Jain, sustained bruises and cuts while attempting to chase the robbers. “I saw them leaving the shop and immediately ran after them, raising an alarm,” he told HT.

An FIR was registered on Varun Jain’s complaint under BNS sections of robbery, criminal conspiracy, common intention, and the Arms Act at the Sector 8 police station. The family suspects the robbers had been tracking their movements, with CCTV footage from their home also collected.