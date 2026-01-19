RWAs seek govt takeover of unfinished internal roads near Dwarka Expressway

Residents living in sectors along Dwarka expressway and its RWAs on Sunday demanded that the government should take responsibility of constructing the 24-metre internal sector roads. RWAs flagged bottlenecks in sectors 112, 99A and 109, citing stalled stretches due to small land parcels not being acquired. (HParveen Kumar/HT)

Addressing a press conference under the aegis of the Dwarka expressway Gurgaon Development Association (DX GDA), the RWA members said that due to non-acquisition of small land parcels, many such roads were not constructed, creating a major infrastructure bottleneck.

An internal sector road is a planned local road within a large urban sector that connects smaller areas and provides access within the sector.

“Roads play a crucial role in development of an area. Dwarka expressway completion has transformed new Gurugram. However, the unfinished 24-metre internal roads in sectors along Dwarka expressway and other areas in city are proving to be major handicap,” said Sunny Daultabad, convenor, Dxp GDA.

Several societies with over 1,000 flats in developing sectors were dependent on village revenue roadsto reach their flats.

“Our society has around 1,000 flats, most of them occupied. Residents use an 11-fert road to access their condominium,” said Alok Pandey, president, Raheja Vedanta RWA.

Residents said that major bottlenecks were located in sector 112, 99A and 109. “Residents of India Habitat society in sector 99A arefacing problems as the construction of the 100-metre stretch is not completed due to a land issue. Most of the land bottlenecks are over small patches,” said Sunil Sarin, deputy convenor of DXP GDA.

As per the government officials, the construction of internal sector roads is the responsibility of the developers while the master roads are to be constructed by the government agencies.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said , “The construction of internal sector roads is in the domain of builders. However, I will meet the residents and the matter can be taken up with competent authority at the policy level with the government. Construction of roads is the top priority of all agencies,” he said.