Sadak-Utsav showcases citizen power and urban reform in Gurugram

Turning a stretch of the Dwarka Expressway into a civic commons, Sadak-Utsav on Sunday showcased how citizen participation and governance reforms can reshape urban life in Gurugram, organisers said. Held in Sector 106, the half-day festival drew nearly 4,000 residents and focused on city uplift through community engagement, civic awareness and inclusive urban planning, they added. With performances, children’s activities and awareness stalls, the event extended ideas from the Reimagining Gurugram Conference held on Nov 2. (HT Photo)

Organised along the Dwarka Expressway, the event began at 8am and continued till noon, converting a misty winter morning into a large-scale public gathering. Three performance stages were set up across an expansive green lawn, allowing smooth crowd movement and clearly defined sound zones, a layout organisers said was inspired by international open-air festivals.

More than 40 RWA presidents were felicitated for grassroots initiatives, while over 10 social media influencers helped amplify the message online. The event was organised by DXPGDA in collaboration with the Mission 7374 Foundation. Sadak-Utsav convener Sunny Singh Daultabad said the initiative sought to underline shared responsibility in governance. “Sadak-Utsav is not just an event. It is a reminder that Gurugram can become a more humane and liveable city when reforms and public participation move together,” he said.

The festival was seen as a grassroots extension of the Reimagining Gurugram Conference held on November 2.

The main stage featured zumba sessions, school performances and cultural programmes by Resident Welfare Associations, highlighting the role of RWAs in neighbourhood-level city-building. A separate Artist Chowk attracted young residents with live guitar performances, bands and solo singers. In front of the stage, hundreds of children participated in a drawing competition while seated on red carpets. Nearby attractions included a painting exhibition, a live graffiti wall created by a professional artist and a tattoo zone.

The festival also placed emphasis on civic education and practical urban solutions. Activities included a walkathon, skating, yoga, board games, archery demonstrations and a wrestling showcase, organisers said. The Civic Awareness Zone hosted demonstrations on composting, rainwater harvesting and waste segregation. A mental health camp offered counselling support, while police teams interacted with citizens on cyber safety and traffic awareness, they added.

A major attraction was the 45-foot-long Reimagining Gurugram Tunnel, an immersive installation that explained urban reform concepts through visuals and simple narratives. Visitors passed through depictions of poor infrastructure, followed by panels explaining Area Sabhas, Ward Committees and a mayor–council system, before emerging into visuals of people-centric urban spaces. Organisers said the installation aimed to demystify governance and underline the role of citizen participation.

Gurugram police participated in the event and organised an awareness programme on traffic safety.