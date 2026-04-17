Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the teachings and philosophy of Saint Kabir remain profoundly relevant even in the contemporary world. Saint Kabir's timeless philosophy continues to guide humanity: Haryana CM

He said Kabir's fearless voice against religious orthodoxy, hypocrisy, and social discrimination in the 15th century continues to inspire society towards unity, harmony, and universal brotherhood.

Addressing a seminar on the life and teachings of Saint Kabir in Mohali, Punjab, Saini remarked that any gathering resonating with the wisdom of saints transcends a mere seminar and becomes a spiritual congregation.

Such platforms, he said, infuse society with positive energy and foster inner peace through spirituality.

Highlighting the current global context marked by unrest and conflict, Saini said Kabir's philosophy holds even greater significance today. His teachings serve as a beacon for humanity, illuminating the path of peace, love, and fraternity, he added, according to an official statement.

Describing Kabir as a true humanist, the chief minister emphasised his unwavering opposition to caste divisions, social hierarchies, and all forms of discrimination. He said that the simplicity and clarity of Kabir's message made it deeply accessible to the masses and continues to inspire generations.

Saini said the Haryana government has launched the 'Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samaan Parsar Yojana' to disseminate the teachings of great saints across society.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to inclusive development, ensuring that the benefits of progress reach the last person, in line with Sainit Kabir's ideals of equality and social harmony.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana', he said, senior citizens from economically weaker sections are being facilitated to visit prominent religious destinations.

A special train was recently flagged off from Ambala to Ayodhya, with more such initiatives planned, he said.

He highlighted that financial assistance is being provided for visits to key Sikh shrines under the 'Swarn Jayanti Guru Darshan Yatra Yojana'.

Support is also extended under the 'Swarn Jayanti Sindhu Darshan Yojana' and the 'Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Yojana' to enable devotees to undertake sacred journeys, Saini said.

Saini underscored that Kabir's life and teachings reinforce the importance of unity and brotherhood in society.

"A truly harmonious and discrimination-free society can only be built by imbibing his ideals," he said.

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