Sanitation woes take centre stage as Gururgam preps for civic polls

As Gurugram gears up for the municipal elections, slated for March 2, sanitation and illegal waste dumping have emerged as key voter concerns, with residents across the district expressing frustration over deteriorating hygiene and the failure of civic authorities to address the issue. Illegally dumped garbage on a Sector 46 road near Huda pump house as of early December 2024. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Despite repeated complaints and grievances, irregular waste collection and unchecked garbage dumping persist in several areas, leading to growing discontent among voters, locals allege. “The sanitation situation has turned into a nightmare. Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being in power, garbage disposal has worsened. Piles of waste remain unattended, making streets unlivable,” said Jatin Chachhra, a resident of Sector 12 in Old Gurugram. He added that despite years of raising concerns, corrective action remains elusive.

The crisis extends from densely populated colonies to villages and market areas, with many blaming outgoing councillors for their inaction. Gauri Sarin, founder of the “Making Model Gurugram” (MMG) initiative, has submitted a comprehensive sanitation plan to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), categorising sanitation needs into six segments—external streets, internal lanes, public markets, villages, densely populated areas, and plotted colonies.

Environmental activist Vaishali Rana, meanwhile, echoed these concerns, pointing to the lack of enforcement despite numerous complaints through official channels. “People dump waste in open areas and vacant plots, and contractors dispose of garbage in the dark. There is no accountability or enforcement,” she added.

To be sure, MCG in the past had launched several steps to address illegal dumping in the city, including setting up collection points, imposing fines, and forming a sanitation security force to curb illegal dumping. In July, last year, they launched air patrolling to check on garbage being dumped in non-designated sites at night, while in December, the municipal body launched a team of sanitation security force to monitor key points.

In June, last year, MCG had also cancelled the contract of the solid waste management concessionaire Ecogreen agency, charged with garbage collection, over several discrepancies, including poor performance. In June 2024, Bimalraj Outsourcing Pvt Ltd was contracted by the municipal body to take over the door-to-door garbage collections after six months of having no agency. The agency had alleged that they had not received payments from the MCG for months. The agency had alleged that illegal vendors and empaneled agencies hired to assist bulk waste generators cover a majority of the area for doorstep waste collection, and my agency is left with slums and villages, where people don’t pay user charges.

Since January, 30 FIRs had been registered against owners of garbage dumping vehicles based on complaints by MCG. The municipal body had also issued fines, amounting to ₹10 lakh, against 30 violating vehicles.

Many residents believe a combination of better planning, improved infrastructure, and stricter governance is necessary for lasting change. They argue that integrating technology with resident participation and waste management policies will be crucial in resolving the crisis. “The city needs a proper monitoring system where sanitation workers’ attendance, garbage collection, and disposal are tracked in real-time,” said Nilesh Tandon, RWA president of Fresco Apartment in Sector 50. “Without accountability and enforcement, things will not improve,” added Neha Sharma from DLF Phase 3, emphasising the need for stricter penalties against illegal waste dumping.

However, as election day nears, scepticism remains high, with political candidates making sanitation-related promises that many fear will not translate into action. “We have heard the same promises before, but the situation has only worsened,” said Anil Yadav from South City 2. “Leaders visit us during elections, but once they win, our complaints go unheard,” added Pooja Verma, a resident of Palam Vihar, highlighting the lack of follow-through on past commitments.

In response, MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg said, “We have already launched several initiatives and are working towards making the process streamlined so that the issue can be resolved. “Meanwhile, Kamal Yadav, BJP district president, said that they have plans to address the sanitation issues soon. “We have formed a committee to address the same after elections,” he added.