Schools, shops reel as sewage ‘blockade’ grips Rajendra Park

For thousands of residents of Rajendra Park in Sector 105, Gurugram, daily life has been reduced to wading through sewage, navigating broken roads, and living amid uncollected garbage. Residents say they feel “blockaded” – dreading having to step out even for routine tasks such as sending children to school, or visiting the market have become ordeals. Waterlogged street in Rajendra Park Block-3 near Sector 105 in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The colony sits along Bajghera Road, a vital connector between the Dwarka Expressway and Daultabad flyover. But instead of easing traffic, dug-up sewer lines and overflowing drains have turned the stretch into cesspools.

“In a way, we are blockaded—from sewage, from broken roads, and from garbage,” said Pushpa Chopra, a resident.

The worst-hit areas include lanes linking Shiv Murti Chowk to Dwarka Expressway through Shastri Nagar Industrial Area, the Rajiv Gandhi School lane, and the RPS School lane. These inner streets should have been vital bypasses for traffic jams, but ankle-deep sewage makes them impassable.

“How can children walk to school when sewage is flowing outside the gate?” asked Janki Devi, 50, whose sons work private jobs but who herself cannot step out. The crisis has hit schools especially hard. Rajiv Gandhi High School, RPS School, and the government primary school in A-Block all face sewage at their entrances. “Students have no choice but to cross knee-deep dirty water. It is a disgrace that in a city like Gurugram, this is how our children go to school,” said Tulsi Ram Sharma, a parent. Tulsi said a complaint was filed on CM Window on July 14, but it remains pending.

The misery extends to community life as well. The Neelkanth Mahadev Ramleela Committee, which organises the annual Ramleela in Rajendra Park, has struggled to draw crowds this year despite putting up tents, sound systems, and inviting local artists. “Who will come when the approach roads are flooded? People prefer staying indoors rather than stepping into sewage,” said Rajesh Gulia (40), the committee president. “We are trying our best, but the conditions outside make it impossible to celebrate festivals with dignity.”

For elderly residents like Mange Ram Yadav (75), a retired serviceman and environmentalist, the neglect is particularly painful. “We fought for this country, and now in old age, we are forced to live in such inhuman conditions. The stench, the broken roads, and the mosquitoes—it is a nightmare,” he said. Rani Devi (60) recalled her anguish during Shravan when she could not even step out to offer water to Lord Shiva. Pushpa Chopra (48), another resident, was recently hospitalised at Chetanya Hospital after falling ill from exposure to the sewage.

Shopkeepers too are reeling. “My shop is right where the sewage overflows. Customers avoid this area. Business is down, and living here has become unbearable,” said grocer Shyam Pal Shekhawat.

Patchwork fixes, but frustration continues

After repeated complaints, a pump was briefly installed last week in the RPS School lane to drain out water. Residents say it worked for a few hours but was then switched off, only to be restarted later after more calls to officials. “The pump brought temporary relief, but the water is back on the roads,” said Gulia.

ocal leaders acknowledge the severity of the problem but cite delays. Councillor of Ward 34, Surekha Chauhan, said: “The sewer lines have not been cleaned in years. A tender has been floated, and once the monsoon subsides, desilting will begin in full swing,” she said, adding that the rains have delayed work.

Municipal officials insist permanent fixes are on the way. Vijay Dhaka, MCG chief engineer, said, “We are laying a 600mm sewer line, which is in its final stages, though progress has been slowed by the rains. Desilting of the existing 600mm and 900mm lines connected to the Dhanwapur STP is ongoing and should be completed by next week. Additionally, a new sewer line connecting to Jahajgarh STP is being planned, and the tender process has started. Interim pumping arrangements are being made while long-term solutions are implemented.”

But residents remain unconvinced. “Every monsoon we hear the same promises, but the sewage keeps flowing into our homes,” said Sharma. “This is not about lack of funds or technology; it is about political will.”

With stagnant water festering across lanes, the risk of vector- and waterborne diseases is rising. Doctors warn the changing season could trigger outbreaks. “In these conditions, infections spread fast. Typhoid, dengue, diarrhoea—all are real threats,” said a local physician.

Adding to the disillusionment is the perception of political apathy. Residents note that even senior BJP leaders living nearby, including Yadram Joya, have been unable to get action. “If someone like him can’t get results, what hope do ordinary residents have?” asked Gulia.