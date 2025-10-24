Sector 109 residents raise alarm over poor road connectivity to Dwarka Expressway

Residents of sector 109 raised concerns over lack of a proper road connecting their locality to the Dwarka Expressway. They pointed out that the 24-meter-wide stretch remains in poor condition and has not been repaired even once and lacks basic amenities such as traffic signals, footpaths and proper drainage system, making daily commute difficult and unsafe.

Residents said they currently rely on an old, broad road known locally as the 40-feet road or ‘Chaalis Futa Road’, which serves as a key thoroughfare in the area. Most traffic from the neighbourhood uses this road to access the Dwarka Expressway, they said.

However, residents have expressed frustration over the new 60-meter-wide road being constructed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which is intended to intersect the existing broad road. They report that the project is facing significant leveling issues. Despite repeatedly reaching out to GMDA officials for resolution, residents say their concerns have largely been ignored, with little to no response from the authorities.

Gaurav Prakash, a resident of Sector 109, said, “The new road being built is at least half a kilometer away from the nearest society in sector 109, forcing residents to rely on the existing road, which causes significant difficulties for commuters.”

He pointed out that the 40-feet road is 4 to 5 feet lower than the new road, creating a height difference that could prevent smooth connectivity. “This issue could hinder easy access for commuters, potentially negating the benefits of the newly constructed road,” he added.

Residents also shared that the 24-meter-road was carpeted only once by the builders of different societies, and no repairs have been carried out since then. Manish Grover, RWA Secretary of Sobha International City society said, “The road lacks basic infrastructure, including footpaths, traffic signals, and streetlights. Neither the GMDA nor the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is willing to take responsibility for its maintenance.”

“GMDA must install a traffic signal at the intersection to help manage the level difference between the roads,” Grover added. He added that during the rains, the area became severely waterlogged due to poor leveling.

GMDA engineer Shekhar Nandal said that work on the 109/112 stretch is currently under construction and efforts are being made to complete it at the earliest. He added that he was not aware of any levelling issues but would look into the matter. On being asked about the 24-meter-road, Nandal shared, “This does not fall under GMDA’s jurisdiction. However, a Sub-Divisional Engineer will visit the site for inspection.”