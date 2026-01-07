Sector 69 residents decry basic amenities and civic neglect

Projected as one of Gurugram’s fastest-growing residential hubs, Sector 69 is caught between promise and neglect. While high-rise towers continue to fill its skyline and the population steadily grows, broken roads, clogged drains, dust pollution and weak civic upkeep undermine its claim to being an ideal urban neighbourhood. The damaged stretch of Sector 69 main road as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents said the area lacks basic roads, faces irregular road cleaning, illegal garbage dumping on vacant plots and rising dust pollution. Choked sewage and drainage systems have further added to residents’ woes, raising concerns over hygiene and quality of life.

“The sector is inching towards becoming one of the most populated areas of the city. With over 14 high-rise societies, the area continues to host unresolved civic issues. Basic amenities are either non-functional or need urgent repairs. While on paper a lot of work is taking place, the ground reality tells a different story,” said Ajay Sharma, a resident of Tulip Ivory.

Broken roads and missing footpaths

Residents said internal roads across the sector are in dire need of overhaul. Key stretches, including the road from Darbarpuri towards Tulip Lemon society leading to Bihari Market, are riddled with potholes and uneven patches. Another road connecting the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) to Tulip Chowk also requires urgent repairs.

“The roads are in poor condition. Even entering the sector feels like a bumpy ride. The condition of the entrance itself reflects the neglect of basic infrastructure,” said RK Jaiswal, a resident.

“Nearly half of the road carpeting work remains incomplete and the damaged roads are also worsening dust pollution,” Sharma added.

Residents said both lanes connecting Tulip Chowk to SPR are severely damaged. “Around 100 metres on both sides near the T-point at the traffic signal are riddled with potholes,” Sharma said.

Dust pollution has emerged as another concern. “For pedestrians, the roads here are among the worst. There are no footpaths to begin with, and the dust makes walking extremely difficult,” said Anil Kumar Arora, RWA president of Tulip Violet.

Residents said roads leading to markets lack footpaths altogether, forcing pedestrians onto busy carriageways. “Even where footpaths exist, they are damaged or obstructed by trees planted in the middle,” Arora added.

A junior MCG official said some stretches were re-carpeted a few months ago, but waterlogging led to fresh damage. “At present, we are unsure when recarpeting will be taken up again. Our focus is on cleaning drainage lines ahead of the monsoon,” he said.

A senior GMDA official said the authority had taken cognisance of the issue. “Necessary repairs will be initiated from our end,” he said.

Illegal parking

Residents also flagged increasing congestion due to illegal parking, particularly near commercial complexes. “Vehicles are parked in a zigzag manner, occupying half the road width. Commuting becomes extremely difficult during peak hours,” Arora said.

Sewage and drainage woes

Persistent waterlogging near Tulip Chowk and the absence of proper sewage infrastructure were also highlighted. “Waterlogging occurs two to three times a month, affecting nearly a 200-metre stretch and making movement difficult for pedestrians and two-wheelers,” Jaiswal said.

“Most societies here lack proper outlets for STP water. Since sewage lines are not connected to the main GMDA pipeline, wastewater is either discharged onto roads or vacant plots,” Sharma said.

Ankita Kaushik, general secretary of the Tulip Orange RWA, said sewage issues have remained unresolved for over a decade. “This is not a newly developed area. For years, wastewater has flowed onto roads, and frequent choking of lines leads to repeated waterlogging,” she said.

“There are no MCG sewage lines here. We have repeatedly flagged leakages during the construction of the GMDA main line,” said the junior official.

A senior GMDA official said pipeline installation has been completed partially. “Connections will be established once work in the remaining sections is completed,” he said.

Irregular cleaning and sanitation issues

Residents also raised concerns over sanitation and illegal garbage dumping. “Vacant plots behind Tulip Violet and near Tulip Leaf are being used for dumping waste. While the heaps are still small, the problem could escalate quickly,” Arora said.

He added that garbage is often seen even in the sector’s main market. “People are eating near waste, which is a serious public health concern.”

Residents said road cleaning is irregular. “Workers are rarely seen sweeping. With heavy dust generation, regular cleaning is critical, but it simply isn’t happening,” Jaiswal said.

“Inside societies, maintenance is largely fine. The problem begins the moment we step out—dust and garbage are everywhere,” Sharma said.

Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner at the MCG, said absenteeism among sanitation workers remains a challenge. “Around 15% of workers are absent on any given day. We are working on stricter enforcement. Garbage dumping is a citywide issue, but we are taking steps to address it,” he said.

Lack of public transportation

Residents also flagged the absence of adequate public transport. “There is a clear lack of public transportation in Sector 69. We are heavily dependent on private rickshaws and cabs,” Sharma said.

“The problem intensifies during peak hours. With no direct metro or railway connectivity, residents are forced to pay high fares just to reach transport hubs,” Arora added.

Rajiv Nagpal, depot manager in Gurugram, said connectivity would improve with fleet expansion. “The situation will ease once 200 additional buses are inducted, which is expected within the next two months,” he said.