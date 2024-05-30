Security guard killed in hit-and-run inside Gurugram gated society

A private security guard was killed after he was allegedly run over by an unidentified car inside the premises of a residential society in Gurugram Sector 108 on Thursday, said police. The spot where 48-year-old Rajender Tyagi was killed. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Rajender Tyagi, 48, who lived in Dharampur. The incident took place at Experion Westerlies, which consists of villas and row houses, and is home to at least 30 families. The residential society does not have a residents’ welfare association, police said.

The incident took place after 1am when Tyagi was manning a security post on an internal road in the society’s F Block, a secluded spot far away from the main entrance. Shiva Archan Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (Gurugram West), said that no one saw the incident take place. He said that Tyagi had last spoken to a guard just before 1am.

“One of Tyagi’s colleagues spotted him lying in a pool of blood at 6am on Thursday on the road in front of his security post. The police control room and Tyagi’s family members were immediately alerted,” he said.

“The area of the society where the incident took place was still under development and no CCTV camera was installed there. A suspicious vehicle entering the society late Wednesday night was recorded in a CCTV camera near the entrance but the footage was unclear,” the ACP said.

After preliminary investigation, it became clear that it was a case of hit and run, he added. “We registered a first information report against an unidentified driver at Rajendra Park police station under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal code,” he added.

Tyagi’s shift was from 8pm to 8am, said one of his colleagues.

“On Wednesday, Tyagi arrived for duty 20 minutes early. He said he had left home early due to the hot weather. He later went to a nearby shop to have a cup of tea while I went home. The next day, I found a crowd of village residents and police inside the society around Tyagi’s post, and learned that Tyagi had been run over by a car,” the colleague said on condition of anonymity. He added that the village residents didn’t allow police to move Tyagi’s body till noon.

ACP Sharma said that the village residents were agitated and demanded compensation for Tyagi’s family. “We contacted the security firm for which Tyagi worked and they agreed to pay compensation according to their policies, after which the villagers left,” ACP Sharma said.

When contacted, the realty firm, in response to the incident, said that its executives visited the scene and were verifying the facts and information to ascertain that how the incident took place.