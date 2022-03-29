SEIAA launches portal to simplify environmental clearance of infra projects
Gurugram: The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) chairman on Tuesday said that it will work towards strengthening compliance and enforcement to ensure least environmental loss due to infrastructural development in Haryana. Sameer Pal Srow made the comments while addressing the media in Gurugram.
Environment officials said that since the year 2008, around 1,108 environmental clearances have been given in Haryana, with the maximum number of clearances in Gurugram and Faridabad districts. Of the 1108 clearances, violations were found in 60 projects.
In the past three years, SEIAA received 578 applications seeking environment clearances and 316 were given clearance.
Srow said, “Initially, there was lack of awareness among people and not many came forward to take environmental clearances. Once it was emphasised that projects cannot be initiated without environmental clearances, entrepreneurs are now coming forward to take clearances. SEIAA will focus on strengthening its enforcement wing to ensure compliance of rules related to the protection of the environment.”
The chairman added that to simplify the process of taking environmental clearances, the SEIAA website has been launched on Tuesday, where environment-related notifications, fees, checklist of documents to be attached with applications, etc. will be available.
“In case of violation of environment clearances, 1% of the total cost of the project will be fined. The state government has also started imposing scrutiny fees for projects seeking clearance since October last year. It is necessary to prepare an environment impact assessment report and environment management plan for projects ranging from 1.5 lakh square metres to 50 hectares,” added Srow.
Meanwhile, P Raghavendra Rao, chairman of Haryana State Pollution Control Board, while addressing project consultants during a meeting on Tuesday said, “It is the moral responsibility of all of us to give a better and clean environment to our coming generations. At the present time, we need development but priority must also be given to preserve nature.”
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics