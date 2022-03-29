SEIAA launches portal to simplify environmental clearance of infra projects

Gurugram: The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) chairman on Tuesday said that it will work towards strengthening compliance and enforcement to ensure least environmental loss due to infrastructural development in Haryana. Sameer Pal Srow made the comments while addressing the media in Gurugram.

Environment officials said that since the year 2008, around 1,108 environmental clearances have been given in Haryana, with the maximum number of clearances in Gurugram and Faridabad districts. Of the 1108 clearances, violations were found in 60 projects.

In the past three years, SEIAA received 578 applications seeking environment clearances and 316 were given clearance.

Srow said, “Initially, there was lack of awareness among people and not many came forward to take environmental clearances. Once it was emphasised that projects cannot be initiated without environmental clearances, entrepreneurs are now coming forward to take clearances. SEIAA will focus on strengthening its enforcement wing to ensure compliance of rules related to the protection of the environment.”

The chairman added that to simplify the process of taking environmental clearances, the SEIAA website has been launched on Tuesday, where environment-related notifications, fees, checklist of documents to be attached with applications, etc. will be available.

“In case of violation of environment clearances, 1% of the total cost of the project will be fined. The state government has also started imposing scrutiny fees for projects seeking clearance since October last year. It is necessary to prepare an environment impact assessment report and environment management plan for projects ranging from 1.5 lakh square metres to 50 hectares,” added Srow.

Meanwhile, P Raghavendra Rao, chairman of Haryana State Pollution Control Board, while addressing project consultants during a meeting on Tuesday said, “It is the moral responsibility of all of us to give a better and clean environment to our coming generations. At the present time, we need development but priority must also be given to preserve nature.”