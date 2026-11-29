Gurugram: A 31-year-old man died after being crushed in a service lift of a private firm in Faridabad’s Sector 58 on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. Police identified the victim as Vipin Kumar, a native of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. Kumar had moved to Faridabad two months ago after getting married and started working at the firm to earn, police said. (Representative photo) more

Police identified the victim as Vipin Kumar, a native of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. Kumar had moved to Faridabad two months ago after getting married and started working at the firm to earn, police said.

According to a police officer, the incident occurred when Kumar was using the service lift to move goods upstairs. However, he became trapped between the shaft and the carriage (cabin) after the lift suddenly moved.

“Kumar was rescued by other employees after 20 to 30 minutes of struggle. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead,” the officer said.

Investigators said police teams were sent to the spot for investigation.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the cause of the incident is being investigated. “An inspection of the lift will be conducted. Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the firm is also being scanned to check how the lift started moving,” he said.

Yadav said only a proper investigation could establish the management’s negligence. “An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was conducted. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Saturday,” he added.