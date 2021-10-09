SGT University murder: Students, parents rattled by incident, police inquest

Even as security was enhanced at the SGT University, where a 24-year-old student was shot dead on the campus, students and parents said that the incident and subsequent questioning by the police has left them rattled.

The Gurugram police said that they are conducting raids to arrest the prime accused, Pankhil alias Lucky, and his three other accomplices, who shot dead Vineet Kumar. “Raids are being conducted and the accused will be arrested soon,” Subash Boken, the spokesperson for Gurugram police, said.

According to a preliminary probe, it was revealed that there had been an ongoing tussle between Kumar and Lucky over the past six months, the police said. The body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem examination around 1pm, following which they left for Shamli in Uttar Pradesh to perform the last rites.

Officials of the SGT University said that staff and students had gone along with the victim’s family to attend the last rites. “We are shocked by the incident as there has been no such incident in the past. We have increased security and screening on the campus,” Rajneesh Yadav, a spokesperson for the university, said.

A condolence meeting was also held on the campus on Saturday, which was attended by the university staff and management, said Yadav. “We are also installing more CCTV cameras to keep a strict vigil on the campus,” he said.

Vineet Kumar, a 24-year old student of SGT University in Budhera, located around 10 kilometres from Gurugram, was shot dead on Friday afternoon on the campus by a student of the same institution over a personal rivalry. Kumar was pursuing a BAMS degree, while the accused, Lucky, was pursuing a law degree. A case of murder was registered against Lucky, a resident of Najafgarh, and his accomplices.

“My son is extremely disturbed by the murder and he is badly depressed. I took him to a doctor on Friday evening and again today (Saturday) to get some medicine so that his stress can be released. He is also completely confused as he and his friends can’t process the murder incident,” the father of a student, who was also a BAMS student and had gone to Shamli for the last rites, said.

He said, “A number of students have come from Gurugram to attend the cremation and they are shocked. My son insisted on going along, so I brought him, but he is not in a condition to speak. He is quite nervous after being questioned by the police and even we are not feeling comfortable.”

A group of students also held a march on the campus on Friday evening in homage to Kumar. They also called for enhanced security on the campus and ensuring justice for the victim.