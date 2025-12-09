Shed on Ggm’s Kataria underpass to help ‘limit waterlogging’

The Atul Kataria Chowk underpass connecting the stretch from Signature Towers to Sheetla Mata Mandir Road is currently undergoing an infrastructural upgrade, affecting traffic movement in the area, officials said. Officials said the shed installation work is expected to be completed by the end of December. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Charandeep Singh Rana, executive engineer at Public Works Department (PWD), said on Monday that the work to install a shed/canopy over the underpass began in the last week of November. “The matter was taken up by senior district administration officials during the recent Road Safety Committee meeting. The frequent waterlogging on the underpass was also discussed,” Rana said.

“Despite permanent pumps on place, repeated waterlogging complaints are received during the monsoon, which prompted the district authorities to find a permanent solution. Once installed, the shed is expected to limit rain-induced waterlogging on the underpass by acting as a physical barrier that stops rainwater from reaching the road surface,” Rana said.

According to Rana, the installation of a shed over the underpass is expected to be completed by December-end. A tender of around ₹3.23 crore has been awarded for the same to a private contractor, who is tasked with installing height barriers of 5.5 metres to prevent the entry of large commercial goods vehicles and trucks, along with installation of signages.

Officials said the shed was not included in the initial detailed project report of the underpass, which was commissioned by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. The underpass became operational in early 2023.

Earlier, the traffic police had imposed temporary diversions on the stretch due to the erection of iron pillars on the stretch between November 25 and December 1. “More advisories will follow as the upgradation work progresses,” a traffic official said.