Shooter arrested in Fazilpuria aide firing case killed in Gurugram encounter
Police said the attack was linked to a financial dispute between Fazilpuria and a gangster who allegedly planned the firing
One of the two shooters arrested for firing outside singer Rahul Fazilpuria’s event manager’s house earlier this month was killed in a police encounter near Bandhwari in Gurugram on Monday, police said.
The deceased was an alleged sharpshooter linked to a fugitive gangster who had financial disputes with Fazilpuria. Another accused sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital, police said.
According to Gurugram police, crime branch teams took two accused to the Bandhwari area for recovery of weapons allegedly used in the firing incident outsid Fazilpuria’s manager, Saurabh Yadav’s house in Kanhai village in Sector 45 on May 2.
During the recovery operation, the two accused allegedly attacked the police and attempted to flee custody, prompting officers to fire in retaliation.
Police said both accused suffered bullet injuries, and one of them was later declared dead.
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The two accused were arrested from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district two days ago in connection with the firing case.
A police constable, Kulbir, deployed outside Yadav’s sustained bullet injuries to his hand and leg. He was discharged after treatment, police said.
Police said the attack was linked to a financial dispute between Fazilpuria and a gangster who allegedly planned the firing. Yadav had received death threats before the incident.
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