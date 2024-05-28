Shots fired over trash and parking in Ggm, 3 injured

Gurugram: Three employees of an adventure park in sector 83 were shot at and injured during a dispute with nearby restaurant-owners early on Sunday morning during a garbage disposal and parking space conflict, said the police. The incident led to at least six, including two restaurateurs, being booked with one being arrested. The other accused including the prime suspect who had opened fire are yet to be arrested. (Representational image)

According to the police, the conflict which had been brewing for days, erupted at about 1.30am on Sunday, following which one of the accused, restaurant manager Ashish Kumar, 29, was arrested later that night. However, the other accused including the prime suspect who had opened fire are yet to be arrested.

The injured employees of the Trumpy Adventure and Trampoline park were Yash Kumar, Lakshya (goes by a single name) and Deepak Kumar, all in their mid-20s, said the police. Inspector Bijender Singh of the Kherki Daula police station, where the cases were registered, said that the restaurant, Khopcha 56, was already operating at the site where the adventure park was inaugurated recently.

A senior police officer aware of the case said that along with disposal of garbage, both sides had disputes over parking space for guests of their respective businesses. The restaurant employees had dumped garbage towards the adventure park premises on Saturday night which led to further confrontation, he said, adding that they had a history of such conflicts. “Early on Sunday morning, both parties entered into a heated argument again in which the employees of the adventure parks barged inside the restaurant and a fight broke out which later spilled on the road,” he said.

Investigators said the injured persons were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sector 90 where they were still undergoing treatment. On complaint of one of the park employees, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the suspects under sections 148 (unlawful assembly), 149 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at the Kherki Daula police station on Sunday. The senior police officer further added that more arrests in connection with the FIR will be made soon.