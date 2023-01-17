Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Showroom manager among two held for stealing Apple products worth 60 lakh

Showroom manager among two held for stealing Apple products worth 60 lakh

Published on Jan 17, 2023

Two suspects were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing 61 iPhones, six Apple smart watches and three laptops worth ₹60 lakh from a showroom at a mall in Sector 52 on January 4, police said on Tuesday

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the manager, an MBA graduate, was in possession of the showroom keys. He gave it to his neighbour, a courier delivery person. The neighbour and another suspect committed the theft, said police.
Police identified the arrested suspects as the showroom sales manager Narender Kumar (32) and his neighbour Ashok Kumar (30).

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the manager was in possession of the showroom keys. “He gave it to his neighbour, a courier delivery person. The neighbour and another suspect committed the theft,” he said, adding the manager was an MBA graduate.

Sangwan said the manager wanted to send the entire stolen consignment to Nepal to earn a quick buck. He said 57 iPhones, four watches and two laptops were recovered and attempts are on to trace the rest of items which they allegedly sold.

