The state government on Friday approved the upgradation of sub-health centre in Sidhrawali in Pataudi to a primary health centre (PHC). The new PHC is expected to improve healthcare services across 10 nearby villages, health department officials said. Sidhrawali sub-health centre to become a PHC

Bimla Chaudhary, member of legislative assembly from Pataudi, said around ₹36 lakh has been sanctioned for appointing doctors, support staff and technicians to run the new PHC.

“This decision fulfills a long-standing demand in the area and will directly benefit the population in Sidhrawali, Pathredi, Langra, Bilaspur Khurd, Bilaspur Kalan, Binaula, Mundka, Dinkari, Palasoli, Bhokarka, and dozens of surrounding hamlets,” Chaudhary said.

The upgrade to PHC will provide villagers with access to primary care, maternal and child health services, regular checkups, vaccinations, and other essential health facilities, Chaudhary said. “Earlier, locals in Pataudi had to travel all the way to Old Gurugram or other subdivisions for primary healthcare treatment.”

Dr Lokveer Singh, chief medical officer (CMO) of Gurugram, said the health department has approved the recruitment of necessary human resources to ensure the effective operation of the PHC. “Under this initiative, administrative approval of approximately ₹36 lakh has been granted for the appointment of two doctors, a dentist, an AYUSH officer, a pharmacist, a lab technician, nursing staff, and other necessary personnel,” Dr Singh said.

According to official data, Gurgram currently has 82 sub-health centres, 12 primary health centres, and three community health centres, establishing a network of 97 medical institutions.