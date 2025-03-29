New Delhi, Ma 29 Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspected key construction sites and traffic congestion points along the Gurugram-Delhi highway, from Dhaula Kuan to Shiv Murti Interchange, to identify infrastructural shortcomings and address pollution concerns, a statement said on Saturday. Sirsa inspects Gurugram-Delhi highway, calls for traffic and pollution control measures

He called for better dust control, traffic diversions and green cover expansion to improve air quality.

Sirsa was accompanied by officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee , Public Works Department , Airports Authority of India, National Highways Authority of India , and Delhi Traffic Police, the statement said.

During the inspection, the minister identified key problem areas contributing to traffic congestion and air pollution.

He highlighted flaws in road planning at Mahipalpur flyover and Rohtak-Chandigarh flyover, which lead to frequent bottlenecks, and reviewed dust mitigation efforts at major construction sites such as the Shiv Murti Interchange and Airport Underpass.

Sirsa expressed concerns over non-compliance with pollution control norms, observing that several construction sites were left uncovered and lacked regular water sprinkling to control dust, it said.

The minister directed DPCC officials to take strict action against developers and contractors failing to implement proper dust control measures.

"If we can ensure smoother traffic through proper diversions, enforce dust control at construction sites, and expand green cover along the highway, we can significantly improve Delhi's air quality," Sirsa said.

At Shiv Murti Interchange, the minister instructed NHAI and PWD officials to submit a feasibility report assessing expected vehicle inflow and traffic movement through the proposed corridor, stressing that the stretch already faces heavy congestion and frequent jams.

He also directed NHAI to evaluate the need for additional diversions at major choke points and present a plan in the coming days.

To further tackle pollution, NHAI and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have been asked to work in coordination to maintain and expand green cover along the highway.

Calling the Gurugram-Delhi highway the lifeline of the capital, Sirsa emphasised that ensuring smooth traffic flow to reduce air pollution remains a top priority, the statement added.

