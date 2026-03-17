‘Smart city’ tag questioned as viral ‘Faridabad intern’ posts flag civic gaps
HT spot check across four sites confirms garbage heaps, potholes and dust; MCF cites lack of door-to-door waste system for lapses.
An individual, who claims to have moved to Faridabad less than a month ago has stirred a social media storm with casual posts about the city’s sanitation and road infrastructure on X, throwing a spotlight on persistent civic failures.
Their posts under the account “Biased Indian” have gone viral, triggering strong responses from residents and exposing the wide gap between Faridabad’s “smart city” tag and ground reality.
Over the weekend, HT conducted a spot check at four locations highlighted in their posts – Mata Amritanandamayi Marg in Sector 29, Ballabgarh metro station and bus stand, NHPC Chowk, and Mawai Road – and found that the man’s posts had correctly highlighted poor sanitation and crumbling roads,
At Mata Amritanandamayi Marg, piles of plastic and garbage have accumulated near a footbridge spanning a small drain. The waste stretches across both sides of the bridge for nearly 100 metres and along the drain’s edges. Residents said the area has long been neglected, attracting pigs, stray cattle, and dogs that roam amid the filth.
Three workers were seen attempting to sweep the area with brooms. “We come here every day to clean. We try to pick up as much garbage as we can, but look at the condition. How can we clear heaps of waste near the drain without proper machinery?” one worker said. Another added that people dump plastic bags filled with garbage every morning and evening.
Atul Rathi, a resident of Eros Garden in Sector 39, said: “If you’re a pedestrian trying to cross the bridge, it’s impossible to do so without covering your face. There is filth, mosquitoes, and a foul stench – and this is just 3km from a major hospital. Everywhere you go in Faridabad, all you see is filth. The municipal authorities seem to be asleep.”
Near Ballabgarh bus stand and metro station, both sides of the road are strewn with garbage and encroachments. Local vendors line the streets, but behind their stalls lie heaps of waste. Just 100m from Faridabad’s last metro station, residents said illegal dumping is persistent.
“The area is cleaned every two or three days, but it gets dirty again almost immediately,” said Vinod Yadav (46), a local cart vendor. “Behind our stalls, garbage is dumped illegally, and on the roads, waterlogging is a frequent issue during the monsoon.”
At NHPC Chowk, the road connecting the NHPC bypass to Mathura Road – a key arterial route – was found riddled with potholes and thick dust. The roadside has been dug up, leaving loose soil exposed. Rajan Kumar, a commuter, said the road has been dug up for nearly 25 days. “It was dug up in February and has been left since. At one end, a sharp slope caused by uneven leveling creates a jolt for passing vehicles,” he said.
Neeraja Sharma, a resident, said: “This stretch is crucial for daily commuters, connecting several key areas. Yet with its broken surface, potholes, and uneven patches, even a short journey turns into a stressful and often unsafe experience.”
On Mawai Road, a 500m stretch was marred by dust, large potholes, and heaps of construction waste. “This road has no drains and is riddled with dust and potholes. This is the reality of Faridabad, which is called a smart city,” said shopkeeper Himanshu Kumar.
Ashveer, a sanitation official at the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), acknowledged waste management challenges, citing the absence of an approved door-to-door garbage collection system. He said a ₹720-crore, five-year contract proposal has been submitted to the state government and is yet to be approved.
Saloni Sharma, additional commissioner at MCF, said: “We will inspect all these areas and ensure they are repaired and cleaned promptly, so that residents do not face further inconvenience.”
HT attempted to contact the “Biased Indian” account holder via direct messages, but they did not respond.
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