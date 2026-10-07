Societies face 8-hr long outage after truck damages electric pole in Sec 99
At least 3,500 to 4,000 families living in six societies in Sector 99 along the Dwarka Expressway were without power for nearly eight hours on Tuesday after a ready-mix concrete (RMC) truck rammed an electricity pole, officials said
At least 3,500 to 4,000 families living in six societies in Sector 99 along the Dwarka Expressway were without power for nearly eight hours on Tuesday after a ready-mix concrete (RMC) truck rammed an electricity pole, officials said.
The incident took place around 2am and power supply was restored by 9.30am after a new pole was erected and damaged cables replaced, discom officials said.
According to locals, Pareena Laxmi, Pareena Coban, Skywhales Vienna Greens, Satya Merano Greens and Conscient Habitat were among the societies affected.
Santosh Singh, a Pareena Laxmi resident, said this was the second such prolonged outage in a month caused by a vehicle damaging power infrastructure in the area.
“There are no street lights in the area as public infrastructure is yet to be developed. Roads remain completely dark after sunset. Several poles are also yet to be shifted to proper locations,” he said.
Gopal Prasad Jha, president of the Pareena Coban RWA, said heavy vehicles frequently move through Sector 99 and neighbouring areas.
“The frequency of movement of these vehicles increases at night when the roads are completely dark in the absence of street lights. The discom ground team also has constraints due to which they start repair work after daylight breaks, causing residents to suffer,” he said.
Jha said residents also face frequent power outages and voltage fluctuations. He called for strengthening power infrastructure and addressing overloading issues, along with better coordination among government departments.
Manish Wadhwan, sub-divisional officer, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL), Sector 37, said the discom would get an FIR registered against the truck driver and owner for damaging government property.
“In case the owner pays for the loss suffered due to damage to the pole and cables to DHBVN, no legal action will be taken,” he said.
Wadhwan said teams were sent to the site soon after the incident was reported and the damaged pole and cables were replaced by morning, restoring the power supply.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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