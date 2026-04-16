Speeding Thar mows down food delivery rider on Sohna Road

Gurugram Police said the victim, Praveen Kumar, who was from Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a delivery person for a pizzeria.

A 21-year-old man, who was riding a motorcycle on Sohna Road near Sector 49, died after a speeding Thar hit him from behind near the entrance of Radisson Hotel on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

Police registered a case against the Thar driver, who fled the spot immediately after the incident. They said the victim, Praveen Kumar, who was from Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a delivery person for a pizzeria, was on his way to deliver an order around 3.30-4pm when the incident took place.

A senior police officer said that passersby at the spot contacted the pizza outlet manager about the accident. “The manager rushed to the spot with his employees and rushed Kumar to the Civil Hospital for treatment in a private car. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the officer said.

Police said that the impact of the collision was so severe that he sustained a critical head injury despite wearing a helmet.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the Thar driver had immediately fled the spot in his vehicle. “However, an eyewitness clicked a photograph of the registration plate by chasing the vehicle and provided it to the manager and colleagues of the deceased,” he said.

“The car was registered at the Badshahpur subdivisional magistrate office. The registering authority been contacted to provide the details of the owners, which is expected to be available by within two days,” he said, adding the deceased was supporting the education of his siblings with his meagre income.

On a complaint from deceased’s mother Usha Devi, an FIR was registered against the unidentified car driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 50 police station on Tuesday. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Wednesday.

The victim used to stay with his mother and a younger sister in Sector 71, and had moved here around a year ago to take a job with the pizza outlet at a mall in Sector 48. His father and another sibling stayed in their home town, police said.