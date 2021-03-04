Speeding truck rams motorbike, kills 20-year-old pillion rider

A 20-year-old man was killed and his uncle injured when a speeding dumper hit the motorbike they were riding on Wednesday morning in Bilaspur, the police said. The duo was on the way to a private company, where the 20-year-old was supposed to attend a job interview.

The police registered a case against the dumper driver, who fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind, on Wednesday night.

The injured man was identified as Karan Singh, a resident of Hathin in Palwal, who was visiting his sister in Chopanki village in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Tuesday night. He decided to accompany his nephew to Tauru, where he had a job interview.

Around 10am, when the duo reached Pathredi-Tauru road in Bilaspur, a speeding dumper rammed them. “Both of them fell on the road and the truck ran over the pillion rider leaving him dead on the spot. The driver stopped the dumper a few metres ahead and ran from the spot,” said Naveen Kumar, station house officer, Badshahpur police station.

The police said that passersby took both of them to a private hospital in Manesar, where doctors declared the 20-year-old, identified as Naveen Kumar, brought dead and admitted Singh, who was severely injured.

Singh said that Naveen was excited to apply for his first job. “He was planning to buy clothes before joining and had requested me to come along for shopping. We were driving slow as he had to take a turn, but the dumper driver was speeding and lost control over the wheels. It seems he forgot to apply brakes and rammed us,” he said from the hospital, adding that Naveen’s death has traumatised the family.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified driver on Wednesday night.