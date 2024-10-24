SPR’s 5.5km stretch to undergo repair at 8.75 crore

The Gurugram metropolitan development Authority (GMDA) is set to repair the southern peripheral road from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 near Kherki Daula, which witnesses heavy congestion due to the dilapidated condition, officials said. A portion of southern peripheral road in bad condition near DLF Corporate Greens. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The cost for the repair of this 5.5km stretch is estimated at ₹8.75 crore and it will take three months to finish the repair work from the date of handing over the contract. The announcement comes after repeated complaints by residents of the area to get the road repaired on priority.

Currently, heavy congestion is witnessed on this stretch, particularly near the Delhi-Jaipur highway, due to heavy movement of vehicles from Dwarka expressway and NH-48, officials said.

A senior GMDA official said that the authority had hired a consultant to prepare a detailed project report to carry out special repair of this six lane road. “The technical evaluation of the DPR is being carried out by the engineering branch. The proposal will soon be sent for approval of the CEO, and the project will be awarded by next month. The work will be carried out in the same manner as it was carried out from Ghata to Vatika Chowk on the same road,” he said.

To permanently resolve the issue of traffic congestion on this stretch, GMDA also plans to construct a 5.5km elevated road between NH-48 and Vatika Chowk at a cost of ₹750 crore. The project has been approved by state government and the authority is now planning to hire a consultant for preparing a DPR for this project as well. This elevated road will also connect Dwarka expressway with Sohna Road.