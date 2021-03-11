State gives nod for round-the-clock vaccinations

At least six hospitals in the city will start round-the-clock vaccination service from March 15. The state health department on Thursday gave approval to five private facilities and a government facility, Artemis, Max, Fortis, Medanta, Paras hospitals and Civil Hospital in Sector 10, to run their vaccination camps throughout the day.

“From Friday onwards, vaccination will continue till 9 in the night in at least 13 health care facilities. Based on the assessment of the functioning, specific directions will be given to those hospitals, which have been allowed to hold round-the-clock vaccination from March 15,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, confirming that 24-hour vaccination service has been permitted by the state.

In a task force meeting held on Wednesday, health department along with private hospitals took the decision to start 12-hour vaccination drives and further extend it to round the clock from next week at select hospitals.

“The hospital has enough trained staff to hold vaccination round the clock. From Friday onwards, for the first time, we will be holding vaccination from 9am till 9pm. Also, there will be vaccination sessions on Sunday. Currently, there are seven vaccination counters to administer over 500 doses every day. But for the night hours, there will be at least two vaccination counters,” said Dr Ritu Garg, zonal director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, adding that the service will facilitate people who want to take vaccination or bring along their parents before or after their office hours.

Other hospitals said they will double the staff strength to smoothly run round-the-clock vaccination facilities.

Dr Sameer Kulkarni, regional director, Paras Hospital, said, “The eight-hour coverage has now been extended to 12 hours. The experience will help us in running the vaccination service at midnight too from next week onwards. At least 30 people will work in three shifts as the manpower has been doubled to hold vaccination. From inoculation of 200 doses a day, the number will increase to 500.”

In case of the government facility, Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, said, “The evening and overnight vaccination service will help people who want to take vaccine shot before or after their office hours. In government hospital too, the staff will work in shifts.”

Other facilities where vaccination will continue till 9pm are Kalyani, Narayana, Park, Signature, CK Birla and Medeor hospitals and a polyclinic in Sector 31.

At present, only those aged 60 or above and those aged between 45 and 59 years having comorbidities are eligible for the vaccine.