Streamline sanitation work, clean city in 15 days: Gurugram MP to MCG

Gurugram member of Parliament (MP) and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh held a review meeting with the civic and district administration officials at the PWD Guest house on Saturday, and asked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to streamline the sanitation services and ensure that the city is cleaned up in the next 15 days. Sanitation workers are protesting for the last 45 days to press for their several demands, including job regularisation. (HT Photo)

Rao also called upon the striking sanitation workers to resume work as their absence led to poor civic conditions across the city.

The sanitation workers are protesting for the last 45 days to press for their several demands, including job regularisation.

The MP said that Gurugram has a global image and it is the moral responsibility of all stakeholders to provide a better environment in the city, keeping in mind the health of common people, while referring to the poor sanitation conditions due to the municipal workers’ strike. He also raised the issue of garbage collection and treatment at Bandhwari waste plant, where he said a lot more needs to be done to manage the waste.

The Gurugram MP said that he will visit the Bandhwari waste treatment plant after 15 days and take stock of the situation and also listen to the complaints of the local residents. “Complaints of leachate seeping into the ground are being received from the local residents around the Bandhwari landfill site. These complaints must be investigated by an independent agency such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT),” he said.

In the meeting, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that criminal procedure code will be invoked if there is any obstruction caused to any alternative system or mechanism prepared by MCG to streamline the sanitation process in public interest. “Orders have been passed to implement section 144 of CrPC and prescribed action is being taken under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code against those who violate the above orders,” he said.

Naresh Kumar, MCG joint commissioner, said that that tenders have been issued by MCG for collecting garbage from the bins. “The striking sanitation workers have also been asked to return to work. As a result, about 30 per cent of the sanitation workers have resumed work. At the same time, consultation with other employees is also in progress to resolve the strike,” he added.

The municipal workers’ union, which is on strike for the last 45 days, reiterated that it will continue its protest and will intensity it further to press for its demands. “We will continue to strike and protest till our demands of job regularisation, payment of past dues and increase in salary are met. The threats of termination and other actions will not deter workers who remain united,” said Basant Kumar, working district president, Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh, Gurugram, in a statement issued on Saturday.