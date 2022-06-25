Structural experts sought to conduct audit of audit of 60 condominiums
Gurugram: The Gurugram administration and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday sought expressions of interest from private firms for conducting structural audits of nearly 60 condominiums in the district, said officials.
Residents of these condominiums have been complaining about poor construction of buildings and structural problems for the past two years, they said.
The move came after the state government directed the officials concerned to inspect and conduct audits of all housing projects which face structural complaints against them, after six floors of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram Sector 109 collapsed partially on February 10, killing two people. Residents from several condominiums across the city have been protesting against the developers and the authorities for structural audits on their respective housing complexes since then. According to the district administration, a panel comprising structural experts will be formed by mid-July and required work will be allotted to them in the next 15 days. The cost for works will be borne by the developers, said the authorities, adding that interested firms must submit application by July 12.
RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that private firms with expertise in structural audit will also be included in the panel. “The structural audit will be carried out in three phases, and structural experts will inspect all the sites concerned during the process.” The auditors will submit reports for the same to a district level committee, which was formed to probe the Chintels Paradiso incident.
Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said that the empanelled firms must have a minimum experience of 10 years in structural auditing and designing, and have annual turnover of at least ₹2 crore between 2017 and 2020. “We will ensure transparency during the audit process,” Yadav said.
-
Ludhiana logs 42 Covid cases, highest in 4 months
As many as 42 fresh Covid cases were reported from the district on Saturday, the highest in the last four months. While a total of 87 cases were reported in May, the number of cases have witnessed an exponential jump in June with 326 cases and eight deaths being reported in 25 days. The district currently has 161 active cases, of which 157 patients are under home isolation.
-
Stalker shoots woman after she refuses to talk
Gurugram: A stalker allegedly shot at a woman after she refused to talk with him on a main road in Sector 8 under IMT Manesar police station limits on Saturday morning, said police. Police said that the suspect, aged around 20 years and the victim, aged 19 years, studied together at a private school in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
-
Panel takes stock of facilities at Ludhiana Railway Station
The passenger amenities committee of Indian Railways, led by chairperson PK Krishnadas, conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station on Saturday. The team checked the damage caused during the protest against the Agnipath scheme around seven days ago. Krishnadas took details of the damage from station director Abhinav Singla and also directed the authorities to prepare a report. The committee members found that the retiring rooms at the station were dirty.
-
Charges framed against BJP leader Som, his three aides in 13-yr-old case
Special MP/MLA court upper civil judge (senior division) Mayank Jaiswal framed against former BJP MLA Sangeet Som and his three aides in connection with a 13-year-old road blocking case in Muzaffarnagar on Friday (June 24). Som and his three Jaipal Singh and Kamod, guards Virender Singh allegedly had a scuffle with traffic police on March 17, 2009 during Lok Sabha election campaign in Muzaffarnagar.
-
Ludhiana: Snatchers’ gang busted with arrest of 5 men
The Sahnewal police on Friday solved at least 60 snatching cases with the arrest of five members of a gang. The accused have been identified as Guddu Kumar of Makkar Colony; Sunny Kumar and Tunna Kumar of Sherpur; and Abhay Chauhan and Sooraj of Samrat Colony. They were arrested by the police on the basis of a tip-off from near Eastman Chowk, Dhandari Kalan. They also targeted factory workers going home at night.
