Surajkund Diwali Mela returns Oct 2–7 with 500 stalls, cultural shows

By Mihika Shah With 457 stalls already booked, the mela offers handicrafts, cuisines, and cultural acts; visitors can book ₹100 tickets online, students get 50% off. (Shutterstock)

The second Surajkund Diwali Mela, organised by the Haryana Tourism Department, will be held from October 2 to October 7 under the theme “We Unite Families”. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to inaugurate the event on October 2, officials added.

Officials said the mela, which will showcase culture, handicrafts, traditional attire, and regional delicacies, aims to promote festive cheer while supporting local artisans and performers. More than 500 stalls are expected to be set up by the start of the event.

To make the mela accessible, online ticket booking has been introduced at ₹100 per person at the official portal (https://mela.haryanatourism.gov.in/e/diwali-mela). Students will get a 50% discountupon producing their institutional identification, officials said.

“Preparations for the Diwali fare are progressing steadily, and the people are showing a strong interest in booking stalls online.Around 457 stalls have been booked for the mela. For the convenience of the visitors, online ticket booking has been arranged as well,” said Faridabad deput commissioner, Vikram Yadav.

The cultural line-up begins with a special performance by Kathak exponent Meenu Thakur on the opening night, an official said. On October 3, fashion shows by young designers from different colleges are scheduled. Punjabi singer Dipesh Rai will perform on October 5, followed by an evening with Indian Idol alumnus Salman Ali. A grand closing ceremony will be held on October 7.

“CM Saini will inaugurate the fair in presence of state heritage and tourism minister Arvind Kumar Sharma,” said Harwinder Yadav, nodal officer, Surajkund Mela Authority.

Organisers said the Surajkund Diwali Mela venue will be under CCTV surveillance with Faridabad police on high alert. “The first mela in 2023 saw over 13 lakh visitors. We have marketed extensively this time and expect footfall to match or exceed last year,” nodal officer Yadav said.